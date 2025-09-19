This ‘Unite the Kingdom’ marcher was asked why he thinks Palestinians are bad people and his answer is a grim insight into Tommy Robinson world

Politics lbc Tommy Robinson

We’ve written plenty of posts about the far-right protest organised by Tommy Robinson in London at the weekend and this is not only the last (probably) but also one of the most eye-opening.

It’s a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ marcher who took time out of their busy schedule to ring LBC to share their thoughts, such as they are, and was asked in this particular clip why he was so glad to see people ripping up the Palestinian flag.

And as an insight into the world of Tommy Robinson and his followers, it doesn’t come much better (worse).

A British man says he felt happy ripping up a Palestinian flag, claiming Palestinian supporters are bad people. When asked why, he says it’s because they wear burqas and pray five times a day. Next Level Of Stupidity pic.twitter.com/PUVy0L3jJA — The Resonance (@Partisan_12) September 16, 2025

And these people surely said it best.

1.

Average Tommy supporter. — Jabreel Rena (@JabreelRena) September 16, 2025

2.

“I can tell by their face” – first description is a piece of clothing, then complains about them praying to God Let’s play the UK is a Christian country card. Islam still believes in the same Abrahamic God as Christianity. They believe in Jesus being a prophet. — VISIONARY (@ArkitectOfChaos) September 16, 2025

3.

These right wingers have a brain of a size of a peanut I swear — Nuclear Jinn (@DrJatt10) September 16, 2025

4.

How can that moron see their faces if they are covered in a full burqa? — Capman #FBPE (@Euro_toff) September 16, 2025

5.

Because they pray 5 times a day?

Praying to God is now intimidating? — Tarek Elsaleh (@t_elsaleh) September 16, 2025

6.

“Their religion is stronger than anything else.” Nice promotion bud…. — ROBBOT17 (@ROBBOT17_ART) September 16, 2025

7.

Since men don’t wear burqas, he’s condemning only the women? What sort of reasoning is that? — Cordelia Dean (@CordeliaDean3) September 16, 2025

8.

I dread to think how he’s going to react when a group of nuns walk past him ‍♀️ — Lady Matilda Peace (@matilda_peace) September 16, 2025

READ MORE

Tommy Robinson shared this picture of the ‘highest point in England’ and was hilariously schooled into next week

Source @Partisan_12