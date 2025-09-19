Politics lbc Tommy Robinson

This ‘Unite the Kingdom’ marcher was asked why he thinks Palestinians are bad people and his answer is a grim insight into Tommy Robinson world

John Plunkett. Updated September 19th, 2025

We’ve written plenty of posts about the far-right protest organised by Tommy Robinson in London at the weekend and this is not only the last (probably) but also one of the most eye-opening.

It’s a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ marcher who took time out of their busy schedule to ring LBC to share their thoughts, such as they are, and was asked in this particular clip why he was so glad to see people ripping up the Palestinian flag.

And as an insight into the world of Tommy Robinson and his followers, it doesn’t come much better (worse).

And these people surely said it best.

Source @Partisan_12