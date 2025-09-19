Tommy Robinson shared this picture of the ‘highest point in England’ and was hilariously schooled into next week

Pics Tommy Robinson

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who continues to insist on being called Tommy Robinson – hi Stephen! – took time out from organising far-right protests in London to embrace the great outdoors.

At least, we assume it’s him, because he shared this photo of a small man with a big flag on the ‘highest point in England’.

Highest point in England pic.twitter.com/rlaRLv5RTo — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 18, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because while Robinson is no stranger to ridicule, on this occasion it was especially enjoyable. Because no end of people did this.

Except it's, literally, not, as you can see higher bits, both left and right of shot. You couldn't lie straight in bed, you massive fibber. https://t.co/8khkegGv4T — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) September 18, 2025

Clearly not the highest point, but perhaps explains the 3m crowd figure. — Shane Corr ☘️ (@Default69202648) September 18, 2025

This has to be piss take right? When it’s visibly not at the highest point — LeftSideOfHistory (@leftsidehist) September 18, 2025

You missed a bit you fucking idiot https://t.co/t08GrSNrmI pic.twitter.com/6LmCtwIegW — Out of Context Everton (@nocontextEFC) September 18, 2025

It's not even the highest point in that photograph, you colossal weapon. — Dazlaaaaa (@Dazlaaaaa) September 18, 2025

He's just passed 3 million feet up? — Spider Thompson (@SpiderDThompson) September 18, 2025

And just in case you were wondering, Scafell Pike is a mountain in the Lake District 978 metres above sea level and the highest mountain in England. That’s the peak, not the bit where Yaxley-Lennon is standing.

