Pics Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson shared this picture of the ‘highest point in England’ and was hilariously schooled into next week

Poke Staff. Updated September 19th, 2025

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who continues to insist on being called Tommy Robinson – hi Stephen! – took time out from organising far-right protests in London to embrace the great outdoors.

At least, we assume it’s him, because he shared this photo of a small man with a big flag on the ‘highest point in England’.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because while Robinson is no stranger to ridicule, on this occasion it was especially enjoyable. Because no end of people did this.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

And just in case you were wondering, Scafell Pike is a mountain in the Lake District 978 metres above sea level and the highest mountain in England. That’s the peak, not the bit where Yaxley-Lennon is standing.

READ MORE

This Question Time audience member’s anti-immigration rhetoric completely crumpled under the scrutiny of Bonnie Greer, and the internet was here for it

Source @TRobinsonNewEra