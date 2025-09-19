Trump’s FBI director Kash Patel walked right into this magnificent comeback and it’s surely the most gratuitously effective insult of the week

Politics jasmine crockett kash patel

Kash Patel took a lot of abuse during his House testimony on the Epstein files. Pretty much every Democrat who questioned Patel took an aggressive tactic to dig deeper into all of the evasive answers he provided. Most of that was grounded in a hostility towards Patel’s lack of forthrightness.

Then there was Democratic congresswoman Jasmine Crockett. We dare you to watch this clip without laughing. Or without starting it over immediately upon viewing it the first time.

⚡- “You’re the least qualified FBI Director in history.” Patel: “That’s false.” “I didn’t ask you a question.” pic.twitter.com/nNZpu9Ldas — Monitor (@MonitorX99800) September 17, 2025

A+. No notes. This is perfect. Yes, it’s mean, but it’s also grounded in facts. The steamrolling through his attempt at a rebuttal with the factual follow-up, “I didn’t ask you a question,” is the perfect way to handle someone as evasive as Patel.

We weren't the only ones who appreciated the own.

7.