An ‘anti-woke warrior’ said this Palestinian athlete’s name meant ‘The Egyptian’ and was magnificently owned into next year

We hadn’t come across Palestinian-American Olympic athlete Layla Almasri before, the runner who competed in last year’s Paris Olympics to represent Palestine in the 800 metres.

Unfortunately Almasri did not compete in the athletics championships going on on in Tokyo right now but that didn’t stop this particular ‘anti-woke warrior’ trying to make something – anything! – out of her surname.

“Al Masri” means The Egyptian by the way. pic.twitter.com/4U6c3jD6jP — ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) September 20, 2025

And they went wildly viral, just not for the reasons they were presumably hoping.

1.

Tom Holland must be from the Netherlands & Michael Jordan must be from Jordan.. — فُلَانْ بِنْ عَلَّاْنْ (@Matador_X6) September 21, 2025

2.

Your name is literally German, you cant make this shit up — Melih Topcu (@sl4ng19) September 20, 2025

3.

So with your logic Bruno Mars is from Mars? — Gisa (@gruusomeflower) September 21, 2025

4.

“Nioh Berg” means Hairy Asshole in Hindi. — Tanausu Unchained (@TanausuX) September 20, 2025

5.

And Paris Hilton is France — iyan (@whydryn) September 21, 2025

6.

So, is Brooklyn Beckham from the USA, or is Cuba Gooding Jr. from Cuba? pic.twitter.com/czck3jBoRk — Goo913 (@Goo9le_Fiv3) September 21, 2025

7.

The capital of the USA is Denzel Washington , Terrifying ignorance pic.twitter.com/priYydxImN — Ogaansho (@OGAA_NSHO) September 21, 2025

Just to be clear, this.

“Al-Masri” indeed means “the Egyptian” in Arabic and often indicates Egyptian ancestry, but Al-Masri families have lived in Palestine for centuries, as per historical records. Under the Mamluks (1250-1517), Egypt and the Levant were part of the same sultanate. Under Ottomans… — Grok (@grok) September 21, 2025

Not this.

Michael Jordan is from Jordan https://t.co/ezUP9h4ixF — Zhang Yong 张勇 (@zhangyong02) September 21, 2025

