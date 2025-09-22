Pics athletics woke

An ‘anti-woke warrior’ said this Palestinian athlete’s name meant ‘The Egyptian’ and was magnificently owned into next year

Poke Reporter. Updated September 22nd, 2025

We hadn’t come across Palestinian-American Olympic athlete Layla Almasri before, the runner who competed in last year’s Paris Olympics to represent Palestine in the 800 metres.

Unfortunately Almasri did not compete in the athletics championships going on on in Tokyo right now but that didn’t stop this particular ‘anti-woke warrior’ trying to make something – anything! – out of her surname.

And they went wildly viral, just not for the reasons they were presumably hoping.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Just to be clear, this.

Not this.

READ MORE

A troll claimed this picture of an Audi-driving flag shagger was ‘AI at its lefty worst’ and was schooled into next year

Source https://x.com/NiohBerg/status/1969490141648437561