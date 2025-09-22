Pics comebacks england flags

A troll claimed this picture of an Audi-driving flag shagger was ‘AI at its lefty worst’ and was schooled to the moon and back

Poke Reporter. Updated September 22nd, 2025

If the summer just gone will be remembered for anything it will surely be the season when the entire country – or large parts of it, anyway – went flag shagging mad.

Specifically, of course, the Union Jack and the St George’s flag. And while both of these have been hoisted up lamp posts all over the place, it’s only the St George cross that has been painted on mini roundabouts because the Union Jack would be a bit too complicated, obviously.

This particular St George went viral on Twitter after a troll claimed this picture of an Audi driver doing their bit for the nation was ‘AI at its lefty worst’.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for them, shared by @Bricky67_ over on Twitter.

And that exchange in full …

And our favourite things people said about it.

Source @Bricky67_