A troll claimed this picture of an Audi-driving flag shagger was ‘AI at its lefty worst’ and was schooled to the moon and back

If the summer just gone will be remembered for anything it will surely be the season when the entire country – or large parts of it, anyway – went flag shagging mad.

Specifically, of course, the Union Jack and the St George’s flag. And while both of these have been hoisted up lamp posts all over the place, it’s only the St George cross that has been painted on mini roundabouts because the Union Jack would be a bit too complicated, obviously.

This particular St George went viral on Twitter after a troll claimed this picture of an Audi driver doing their bit for the nation was ‘AI at its lefty worst’.

And it’s fair to say it didn’t end well for them, shared by @Bricky67_ over on Twitter.

How thick must you be pic.twitter.com/V3w7sQ3e9m — Bricky (@Bricky67_) September 20, 2025

And that exchange in full …

And our favourite things people said about it.

Thicker than quackers oats porridge thats for sure — Frank Gallagher (@Lionheart_zw) September 21, 2025

That’s neutron star level density right there — Richard J. Shaw (@R_J_Shaw) September 21, 2025

Surely they are at the wind up? No one can be that stupid? — Michael G Toal (@toal_gmicko) September 21, 2025

When he sees a Morris minor do you think he has a crisis about time travelling — faith (@clockybalboa) September 21, 2025

Don’t know what’s thicker, painting the roundabout leaving your car’s number plate in view of the camera or the comment ‍♂️ — MJ (@Snelryaj13) September 21, 2025

Imagine thinking your car must be crushed when the year ends — Jifcat (@Jifcat87) September 21, 2025

Source @Bricky67_