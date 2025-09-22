Politics charlie kirk funeral donald trump erika kirk

Donald Trump busted some dance moves next to Charlie Kirk’s grieving widow and it will send you into a full-body cringe for the rest of the day

Saul Hutson. Updated September 22nd, 2025

The funeral of a podcaster continues to get endless coverage. The WWE-themed event featured countless guest speakers and a bizarrely packed crowd of mourners. Weirdly enough, it seems that the ceremony delivered exactly what they expected. Even this little dance spasm from the Commander in Chief.

Trump was caught on camera showing off his best moves to the dance classic, “America the Beautiful.” A teary-eyed Erika Kirk stood nearby staring off into the crowd smiling awkwardly. The whole moment really encapsulates exactly what this event was all about: Trump acting like he’s at a campaign rally even though he’s already been elected for his maximum two presidential terms and it was actually a funeral for Charlie Kirk.

There was no shortage of online reactions waiting to point out how deranged this behavior truly is.

