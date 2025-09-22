Donald Trump busted some dance moves next to Charlie Kirk’s grieving widow and it will send you into a full-body cringe for the rest of the day

Politics charlie kirk funeral donald trump erika kirk

The funeral of a podcaster continues to get endless coverage. The WWE-themed event featured countless guest speakers and a bizarrely packed crowd of mourners. Weirdly enough, it seems that the ceremony delivered exactly what they expected. Even this little dance spasm from the Commander in Chief.

Trump does a funny little dance alongside Charlie Kirk’s bereaved widow pic.twitter.com/AQPfEV3ZLV — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) September 21, 2025

Trump was caught on camera showing off his best moves to the dance classic, “America the Beautiful.” A teary-eyed Erika Kirk stood nearby staring off into the crowd smiling awkwardly. The whole moment really encapsulates exactly what this event was all about: Trump acting like he’s at a campaign rally even though he’s already been elected for his maximum two presidential terms and it was actually a funeral for Charlie Kirk.

There was no shortage of online reactions waiting to point out how deranged this behavior truly is.

This isn’t a memorial to him. It’s a political rally. She’s a pawn in Trump’s game now too. Anyone too stupid not to see this is a MAGA. — Trevorchef (@TheChefTrevor) September 22, 2025

People with raging dementia have zero impulse control, hmm. https://t.co/GlOxt1Cq9V — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 22, 2025

“Yep. That’s me. You’re probably wondering how I got here.” pic.twitter.com/HXZ8R3CzaK — Scotty P (@Scott_7791) September 22, 2025

Trump doing a little boogie by the wife of a dude who got shot in broad daylight is beyond me — aO (@aOIQMMM) September 22, 2025

This dumbass and his dances. Remember this night?

He had all the moves. pic.twitter.com/zo6Lfkghyb — Roxane L Gibson #VoteBlue (@RoxaneLGibson1) September 22, 2025

He does not care. When you are dead and no longer useful to him, you’re gone. He just moves on and does not look back. https://t.co/1IOQUNFH2F — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) September 22, 2025

So people get fired for disrespecting Charlie Kirk’s memory while this asshile literally DANCES at his funeral. He literally spent most of his speech talking about tariffs, crime in DC, Antifa and actually brought up “stolen elections”…at a funeral..at a funeral. — TickTockManitowoc (@TManitowoc) September 22, 2025

