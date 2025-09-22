Donald Trump outright declared that he ‘hates’ his opponents and it’s basically downhill from here for the United States – 17 shocked and totally on-point responses

Politics charlie kirk funeral donald trump

These are trying times in America and the country needs a calm, measured leader capable of directing a divided people back towards peace and prosperity, together. Unfortunately, this is what the actual leader of the United States is out here saying:

Trump: Charlie did not hate his opponents. He wanted the best for them. That’s where I disagreed with Charlie. I hate my opponents. And I don’t want the best for them. I can’t stand my opponents. How is this supposed to unite the American people? pic.twitter.com/vSNUT60X9O — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 21, 2025

President Trump has never been known for his level-headed approach to bi-partisan politics and he’s only doubling down now. The message of “hate” over everything else doesn’t feel like the best way to help the American people pull out of this nosedive. In fact, it sure sounds like someone trying to drive an even bigger divide between the two factions of the country.

Oh, and this was all during a eulogy. So there’s that, too.

He is NOT the President of the United States. He is the President of MAGA. — PEACE✌️☮️♻️☘️ (@PeaceOutPeaceIn) September 21, 2025

Some people bring flowers to a funeral. Trump brings grudges. — _ (@SundaeDivine) September 21, 2025

Let’s be clear what’s happening here: they want us all to pretend this is about respecting the dead, and the rest of us shouldn’t say anything critical or political, we should be silent while they politicize the hell out of it and Trump attacks his opponents, again. https://t.co/2yJitoq2At — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 21, 2025

Trump tells people who he is bluntly over and over and folks either don’t believe it or aren’t paying attention or have agendas. That’s the story of the last decade of America. https://t.co/40FiRPNNFm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 21, 2025

Erika: Find Jesus. Forgive your enemies. <crowd cheers> Trump, following the widow, giving the keynote: No, I’m overruling Christianity, don’t forgive your enemies and hate them. <crowd cheers> What a perfect encapsulation of the entire MAGA movement. — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) September 21, 2025

That sums up Trump’s character and should send shivers down the spine of anyone who thinks he’s a Christian. — JG Massa (@DrJGMassa) September 22, 2025

He isn’t supposed to unite us. He’s supposed to divide us, and it’s working perfectly. That’s literally why he’s there, to turn Americans against each other so he and his rich pedophile friends can finish robbing us blind. — JayCee84 (@FedupMama84) September 21, 2025

