Donald Trump outright declared that he ‘hates’ his opponents and it’s basically downhill from here for the United States – 17 shocked and totally on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated September 22nd, 2025

These are trying times in America and the country needs a calm, measured leader capable of directing a divided people back towards peace and prosperity, together. Unfortunately, this is what the actual leader of the United States is out here saying:

President Trump has never been known for his level-headed approach to bi-partisan politics and he’s only doubling down now. The message of “hate” over everything else doesn’t feel like the best way to help the American people pull out of this nosedive. In fact, it sure sounds like someone trying to drive an even bigger divide between the two factions of the country.

Oh, and this was all during a eulogy. So there’s that, too.

