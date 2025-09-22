Politics charlie kirk funeral

Virtually Trump’s entire Cabinet showed up for Charlie Kirk’s memorial and everyone had the same question

Saul Hutson. Updated September 22nd, 2025

There was a lot to digest coming out of the memorial for Charlie Kirk. Speeches from the most prominent names in right wing politics. Dance routines. It even had pyrotechnics. It played to a packed house, too. Most notably, the President’s cabinet members.

Here are Trump’s besties lined up front and center for the event.

— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 21, 2025

And yet, it begged the question, where was this commitment and passion from the same group when so many other senseless killings tore through so many other communities across the country in the past two decades.

School shootings, mass shootings, and political violence has practically become commonplace in America. They rarely draw an appearance from Trump or any of his inner circle at all, let alone the entire crew.

This did not sit well with viewers at home.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Donald Trump started wanging on about tariffs during his Charlie Kirk eulogy and as a terrifying glimpse into the presidential mind it’s hard to beat – 19 reactions that say it all

Source: http://@krassenstein“>Twitter @krassenstein