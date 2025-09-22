Virtually Trump’s entire Cabinet showed up for Charlie Kirk’s memorial and everyone had the same question

Politics charlie kirk funeral

There was a lot to digest coming out of the memorial for Charlie Kirk. Speeches from the most prominent names in right wing politics. Dance routines. It even had pyrotechnics. It played to a packed house, too. Most notably, the President’s cabinet members.

Here are Trump’s besties lined up front and center for the event.

MARCO RUBIO, Linda McMahon, Pete Hegseth and others spotted in attendance for Charlie Kirk's memorial pic.twitter.com/AA3oNmQ7Me — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 21, 2025

— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 21, 2025

And yet, it begged the question, where was this commitment and passion from the same group when so many other senseless killings tore through so many other communities across the country in the past two decades.

School shootings, mass shootings, and political violence has practically become commonplace in America. They rarely draw an appearance from Trump or any of his inner circle at all, let alone the entire crew.

This did not sit well with viewers at home.

Amazing how they all cleared their schedules for Charlie Kirk, but when classrooms full of dead kids needed them, they sent “thoughts & prayers” from Fox News green rooms. https://t.co/dnGCAz3vFF — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 21, 2025

It’s literally all an act. That’s how these politicians all are. The cult is next level reaching yet they are ok with children dying — Pompa (@cpompa) September 21, 2025

And did ANY of them even show up when Melissa and Mark Hortman (and Gilbert?) were lying in state at the Minnesota capitol? pic.twitter.com/kulL1n1T9Q — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) September 22, 2025

Trump’s entire cabinet turns out for Charlie Kirk’s memorial—flags at half-staff, speeches galore. But after Uvalde, Parkland, or Sandy Hook? Crickets for the kids gunned down in classrooms. Priorities: one ally over innocent lives. #GunReformNow — Surendra (@drsurendrajar) September 21, 2025

They have a agenda to push that’s why. — The Darkpulse Files  (@Scout_503) September 21, 2025

They are all terrible people, just sickening. — Sugar & Spite (@KittnHasClaws) September 21, 2025

It’s not like Kirk came out after kids got their faces blown off and said that some gun deaths are worth it. … oh wait. — DJ (@CitizenErased07) September 21, 2025

Source: http://@krassenstein“>Twitter @krassenstein