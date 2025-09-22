Politics mike johnson

Mike Johnson denounced calling political opponents ‘enemies of the state’ over policy differences, and the lack of awareness was visible from space

Saul Hutson. Updated September 22nd, 2025

Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has made a habit out of twisting himself into knots defending his dear leader. This latest moment of inserting his foot directly into his mouth on a live mic might take the cake, though.

Here are Johnson’s thoughts on divisive political tactics:

Seems very straightforward and something we should all agree on. There’s only one problem. Johnson has risen to the upper ranks of his party by exhibiting exactly that type of behavior, and supporting a leader who can’t open his mouth without attacking an opponent. Even as the sitting President.

This irony was not lost on anyone who saw his statement.

This seems likely.

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab