Mike Johnson denounced calling political opponents ‘enemies of the state’ over policy differences, and the lack of awareness was visible from space

Politics mike johnson

Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, has made a habit out of twisting himself into knots defending his dear leader. This latest moment of inserting his foot directly into his mouth on a live mic might take the cake, though.

Here are Johnson’s thoughts on divisive political tactics:

Johnson: Leaders cannot call their political opponents enemies of the state because they disagree with their policy priorities. This is something we should’ve learned in grade school pic.twitter.com/KjmvnCM0ck — Acyn (@Acyn) September 16, 2025

Seems very straightforward and something we should all agree on. There’s only one problem. Johnson has risen to the upper ranks of his party by exhibiting exactly that type of behavior, and supporting a leader who can’t open his mouth without attacking an opponent. Even as the sitting President.

This irony was not lost on anyone who saw his statement.

1.

4 clips from the campaign of Trump calling Democrats “the enemy from within.” There are literally hundreds of these going back years. pic.twitter.com/PPygg9l65x — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 16, 2025

2.

Yeah wow imagine if a president did that https://t.co/rP8n1TScXI — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) September 16, 2025

3.

This might well be one of the most duplicitous things Johnson has ever said – and that’s a high bar. Rarely a day goes by without Trump, Miller or Vance doing exactly what he criticizes the left for. — Brian Mistrot (@brian_mistrot) September 16, 2025

4.

Trump called Biden an “enemy of the state.” — (@ChidiNwatu) September 16, 2025

5.

But when they call the entirety of “the left” (which encapsulated many different political ideologies) domestic terrorists that is fine lol — Dark Chayse (@DarkChayse) September 16, 2025

6.

Then inform your boss of that, please — blue dot (@yeah_i_saidthat) September 16, 2025

7.

But the president can? — SomethingSeriouslywrongwithU (@SDudenhoef97893) September 16, 2025

8.

pic.twitter.com/9LL5nR28yq — Cherry Roosevelt Fat Bozo Chowing Spaghetti (@JoeMuto) September 16, 2025

9.

Something else we learned in grade school: not nice to lie — KaPo (@animal_loverCA) September 16, 2025

10.

These people have no shame. Nothing is beneath them. — meanest reversion yk (@comradetrend) September 16, 2025

11.

We should also have learned in grade school not to lie every fucking breath we take. — Robert J Ellingsworth (@BY1959) September 16, 2025

12.

13.

More absolute gas lighting and projection from Christian Mike. https://t.co/S6J4Hx5QtQ — Monkey Chunk (@ChunkMonkeys) September 16, 2025

14.

15.

They’re gaslighting the entire world — Decoded (@decoded_dev) September 17, 2025

This seems likely.

I’m not sure these guys actually listen to the leader of their cult. — William Alfred Pawson (@wilfredpawson) September 16, 2025

READ MORE

The Aussie reporter outrageously bullied by Donald Trump just had his say and it’s like a grown-up has entered the room

Source @Acyn Image Screengrab