Celebrity Andrew tate Piers Morgan

Turns out the most enjoyable thing you can do with Andrew Tate is watch him with the sound off and it’s absolutely magnificent

Poke Reporter. Updated September 22nd, 2025

Turns out there is something better than never watching Andrew Tate. And that’s watching Andrew Tate with the sound off.

We say this after the clown prince of the toxic manosphere went on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show to rant and rave about all his favourite subjects, including how people are simply too scared to leave their homes in London anymore.

And while there was no end of entertaining responses …

… one in partular show out, this suggestion from the estimable @miffythegamer.

And it’s surely the most purely enjoyable and totally satisfying thing we’ll do today (yep, it’s that kind of day).

Source @miffythegamer