Turns out the most enjoyable thing you can do with Andrew Tate is watch him with the sound off and it’s absolutely magnificent

Celebrity Andrew tate Piers Morgan

Turns out there is something better than never watching Andrew Tate. And that’s watching Andrew Tate with the sound off.

We say this after the clown prince of the toxic manosphere went on Piers Morgan’s YouTube show to rant and rave about all his favourite subjects, including how people are simply too scared to leave their homes in London anymore.

Andrew Tate says London is too dangerous to go out at night in. He wouldn’t know much about that because since May 28th 2025 he has an arrest warrant pending for Rape and Human Trafficking. So he hasn’t been in the UK never mind London. pic.twitter.com/BW7CPPxshw — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 21, 2025

And while there was no end of entertaining responses …

Human tapeworms do not deserve a platform. — Mary G Lamarche (@g_lamarche) September 21, 2025

Indeed London is much safer without Andrew Tate on the streets. — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) September 22, 2025

LOL his face while he’s yelling — Skindie (@skindie___) September 21, 2025

… one in partular show out, this suggestion from the estimable @miffythegamer.

Watching Andrew Tate with the sound off reminds me that I’m watching a stunted man-toddler having a ginormous tantrum. pic.twitter.com/zcE2lC5HBY — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 21, 2025

And it’s surely the most purely enjoyable and totally satisfying thing we’ll do today (yep, it’s that kind of day).

Can only watch on mute and he just looks like a really angry baked bean — Hannah-Louise (@justwillowandme) September 22, 2025

And that stupid fucking mid-Atlantic accent. — Miffy (@miffythegamer) September 21, 2025

It makes me so fucking sad that loads of young men today are influenced by him. Look how he’s talking – so aggressive and arrogant, shouting over brenda from ‘casualty’. People need to stop platforming that shitebag. Pure grim. — Shay Yay (@sheawilliamsy) September 21, 2025

An angry boiled egg — Miss Chief (@Midge1415) September 22, 2025

READ MORE

Andrew Tate told Piers Morgan that people are too afraid to go out in London, and got owned from Hillingdon to Havering

Source @miffythegamer