Donald Trump told mums to be to ‘tough it out’ without painkillers and these women all had something to say about that – 13 A++ comebacks

John Plunkett. Updated September 23rd, 2025

To the America now, where Donald Trump and his chief quack Robert F Kennedy Jr have told pregnant women not to take the painkilling drug Tylenol – you might know it better as paracetamol – because they say it can cause autism.

Plot twist – there is no causal link between taking paracetamol in pregnancy and autism.

We’ve rounded up a whole lot of our favourite responses over here but we mention it again because of this particular moment, in which Trump told pregnant mums to be to ‘tough it out’ rather than take anything to ease pain and fever during pregnancy which can impact them as well as their unborn baby.

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it opened the door for all these women to tell Trump exactly what they made of that.

