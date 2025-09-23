Donald Trump told mums to be to ‘tough it out’ without painkillers and these women all had something to say about that – 13 A++ comebacks

Science donald trump Drugs robert f. kennedy jr.

To the America now, where Donald Trump and his chief quack Robert F Kennedy Jr have told pregnant women not to take the painkilling drug Tylenol – you might know it better as paracetamol – because they say it can cause autism.

Plot twist – there is no causal link between taking paracetamol in pregnancy and autism.

We’ve rounded up a whole lot of our favourite responses over here but we mention it again because of this particular moment, in which Trump told pregnant mums to be to ‘tough it out’ rather than take anything to ease pain and fever during pregnancy which can impact them as well as their unborn baby.

Trump: "If you can't tough it out, if you can't do it, that's what you're gonna have to do. You'll take a Tylenol, but it'll be very sparingly … I think you shouldn't take it." pic.twitter.com/gzmYrtBlLm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

And we’re glad he did – in a way – because it opened the door for all these women to tell Trump exactly what they made of that.

1.

I wish Trump would have toughed it out when he had COVID instead of taking cutting edge medicine that nobody else had access to. — Ærynn Dwyer (@RynnDwyer) September 22, 2025

2.

Great advice from someone who’s never had to be pregnant. I love when men get to decide what women should and shouldn’t do with their bodies. And of course let’s blame autism on the moms, like we don’t have enough to stress over for nine months. — Siobhan (@redheadedwitch) September 22, 2025

3.

As someone who went through two days of labor, I don’t need lectures on toughness, and neither does any woman. This is insulting to every mother in America. https://t.co/Mxx6lbn8UB — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 22, 2025

4.

What would you call a group of people who want women to bear as many children as possible, but also want that process to be miserable as possible? — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) September 22, 2025

5.

Old men should stop impregnating women because that link has been identified with autism. — messykat (@messykat) September 22, 2025

6.