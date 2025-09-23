US donald trump health RFK Jr.

Trump and RFK Jr are pushing a non-existent link between Tylenol (paracetamol) use in pregnancy and autism, and there’s been a run on chinny reckon – 29 beyond-sceptical responses

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 23rd, 2025

There was so much going on in the three-ring circus that was Charlie Kirk’s memorial that you could be forgiven for not taking it all in.

The pyrotechnics that accompanied the appearance on stage of his widow, Erika.

Some guy nonchalantly hefting an enormous wooden cross (on wheels) around the place.

Trump dancing to America the Beautiful as Erika Kirk smiled alongside him.

And so much more …oh, so much more.

One of the more bizarre Trump decisions that night was to treat the memorial as though it were a campaign rally, wanging on about tariffs, and teasing a massive health announcement …they’ve ‘found an answer’ to autism.

Many people made predictions, such as this –

Give that woman a coconut. She hit the target.

Quick question …who is out there taking paracetamol that isn’t medically necessary? He went on to toss in a bit more word salad.

The insane clown posse then announced a government-approved treatment for autism.

But wait …what’s that you say? A Trump crony could benefit from this? Surely not!

It wasn’t all lies.

For the avoidance of doubt – no. There’s no causal link between taking paracetamol in pregnancy and autism.

People were rightly sceptical of the announcement, to say the least.

