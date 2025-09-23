Trump and RFK Jr are pushing a non-existent link between Tylenol (paracetamol) use in pregnancy and autism, and there’s been a run on chinny reckon – 29 beyond-sceptical responses

US donald trump health RFK Jr.

There was so much going on in the three-ring circus that was Charlie Kirk’s memorial that you could be forgiven for not taking it all in.

The pyrotechnics that accompanied the appearance on stage of his widow, Erika. Some guy nonchalantly hefting an enormous wooden cross (on wheels) around the place. Trump dancing to America the Beautiful as Erika Kirk smiled alongside him.

And so much more …oh, so much more.

One of the more bizarre Trump decisions that night was to treat the memorial as though it were a campaign rally, wanging on about tariffs, and teasing a massive health announcement …they’ve ‘found an answer’ to autism.

At Charlie Kirk’s funeral, Trump announced the “biggest medical breakthrough in U.S. history” and claimed they “found an answer to autism.” Bro, its a funeral This wasn’t a eulogy. It was a campaign teaser. Even in death, it’s still all about him. pic.twitter.com/YamqWweEUd — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) September 21, 2025

Many people made predictions, such as this –

I'm going to take a HUGE chance here and say that whatever Trump announces about autism tomorrow, it will be a lie — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) September 22, 2025

Give that woman a coconut. She hit the target.

Trump: "Taking Tylenol is, uh, not good. I'll say it. It's not good." pic.twitter.com/nNXkAqiTs1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

Quick question …who is out there taking paracetamol that isn’t medically necessary? He went on to toss in a bit more word salad.

Trump: "Nothing bad can happen, it can only good happen. But with Tylenol, don't take it." pic.twitter.com/nLY32M0CtN — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 22, 2025

The insane clown posse then announced a government-approved treatment for autism.

Second, RFK Jr. revealed that “folate deficiency in a child’s brain can lead to autism.” And he announced that FDA-approved leucovorin can improve symptoms of profound autism. “Peer-reviewed literature has documented that up to 60% of folate-deficient children with ASD can have… pic.twitter.com/kfPvga8xBT — Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) September 22, 2025

But wait …what’s that you say? A Trump crony could benefit from this? Surely not!

RFK Jr is set to announce Tylenol causes autism. And then he’ll push the “cure”: leucovorin (folinic acid). Who sells folinic acid? Dr. Oz’s supplement company, iHerb. The same Dr. Oz who is now the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) in Trump’s… https://t.co/bauv8xCwXk — Simon Maechling (@simonmaechling) September 22, 2025

It wasn’t all lies.

Trump: "We've got a lot of stupid people in this country running things." pic.twitter.com/fDsNF9LgGl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

For the avoidance of doubt – no. There’s no causal link between taking paracetamol in pregnancy and autism.

⚠️TYLENOL & AUTISM—RFK Jr and Trump are wrong—the largest & best study in the world in 2.5 MILLION KIDS—found no increased autism risk with acetaminophen (aka paracetamol, Tylenol) use by the mother during pregnancy. A crude unadjusted analysis found only a preliminary 5% risk,… pic.twitter.com/XsIlO623Fq — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 22, 2025

People were rightly sceptical of the announcement, to say the least.

1.

Uh, I think I’d like a second opinion. https://t.co/Z5PIBIuMKn — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 22, 2025

2.

I'm guessing the makers of Tylenol didn't donate to trump or rfk jr… — Covie (@covie_93) September 22, 2025

3.

On this historic National Tylenol Causes Autism Day, the "RFK Jr makes some good points" people have been officially upgraded from assholes to extra-strength assholes. — Frank Conniff (@FrankConniff) September 22, 2025

4.

Does Tylenol cause autism? Did Bella Hadid give me Limes Disease? Is the Cookie Monster my biological father? — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) September 22, 2025

5.

Tylenol is one of the safest and most widely used medications during pregnancy to treat headaches, muscle aches and pains, fever, etc…..so if it causes autism why aren't there more autistic people???? — Covie (@covie_93) September 22, 2025

6.

sorry, but i'm skeptical this guy is making a good faith effort to figure out autism pic.twitter.com/B2QchDHfZs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2025

7.

“Dear diary. My first day as President Trump’s medical advisor seems to have been a great success.” pic.twitter.com/6QyZbEHYkW — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 22, 2025

8.

Just a reminder before the "big announcement." Autism was differentiated from schizophrenia back in 1911. Tylenol was created in 1955. Anyone trying to tell you that Tylenol causes autism is entirely full of shit. — Street Medic (@RndmStreetMedic) September 21, 2025

9.

Please support my research on the link between listenin' to RFK's bullshit and havin' to take the fuck outta some Tylenol. — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) September 22, 2025

10.

“Where is Vader, anyway?”

“He’s on TV announcing that Joe Biden is the cause of autism, sir.” pic.twitter.com/GBsyzN9K6N — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) September 22, 2025

11.

I guess Trump and RFK Jr weren’t happy with the studies that said sperm from older men significantly raises the risk of autism. pic.twitter.com/UYvdk3AV2M — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 22, 2025

12.

Tylenol does not cause autism. Vaccines don’t cause autism. Autism isn’t anyone’s “fault.” It’s simply something someone is born with. Stop blaming mothers and parent’s choices to vaccinate (AND PROTECT) their children. — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) September 22, 2025

13.

Hmmm…6 months ago RFK said they would have the cause of autism by September. And magically in September they have the cause!!! Exactly how science works: set a deadline with a wanted result, and it happens! MAGAs are idiots. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 22, 2025

14.

Tylenol is going to sue the American government into fucking bankruptcy. — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 22, 2025

15.