You don’t have to be inked up to appreciate these 16 hilarious tattoo-themed memes

Pics memes tattoos

Whether you’re inked or not, you probably appreciate a good meme and tattoos have turned out to be the basis for a whole bunch of them.

If you have your own body art, these 16 will probably be highly relatable, and if you don’t, they might just be what gives you that final push to get a tattoo – or not.

1. Unexpected item in the bagging area

2. What? No butterfly?

3. Less Disney, more DisNAY



via

4. Could be worse – could be Trump



via

5. Actually just couldn’t spell ‘Laura’

6. Saves getting a passport



via

7. Wait – where’s the tattoo going?



via

8. Wonder where he’s got Nando’s