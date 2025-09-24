Donald Trump hasn’t just changed his tune on Ukraine – he’s changed his entire musical (for now)

US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

As soon as Donald Trump won the 2024 election, it was obvious that Ukraine would have trouble on a new front …the US. Since he took office for the second time, Donald Trump has –

Called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator Frozen funds previously allocated to Ukraine Praised Putin’s desire for peace Blamed Ukraine for Russian drone attacks on the country Accused Ukraine of starting the war Told President Zelenskyy that Ukraine must give up stolen territories to end the war.

And who could forget this unprecedented and shameful attack in the Oval Office?

BREAKING: Donald Trump, JD Vance and President Zelenskyy get into a heated exchange in the Oval Office Vance: "Do you think that it's respectful to come to the Oval Office and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?" pic.twitter.com/B6VKyMMSwk — Politics US (@PolitlcsUS) February 28, 2025

On Tuesday, the two presidents spoke at the UN General Assembly, and it was a very different story.

.@POTUS meets with President @ZelenskyyUa: "He's a brave man, and he's putting up one hell of a fight… we have about 30 meetings scheduled today… but this is an important one — and we have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up." pic.twitter.com/0Cllxec2Wj — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 23, 2025

“He’s a brave man.” “We have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up. It’s pretty amazing, actually.”

WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH DONALD TRUMP?

In reference to several Russian incursions into other countries’ airspace recently, Trump was asked whether Nato countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if it happened again.

REPORTER: Do you think that NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace? TRUMP: Yes I do pic.twitter.com/ivS7vkW22d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2025

We can’t believe he didn’t say “I’ll tell you in two weeks”, and it looked like President Zelenskyy couldn’t believe it, either.

Zelensky looks shocked when hears it. https://t.co/gXms5SfuxG — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) September 23, 2025

Trump followed up his strangely flattering comments with a Truth Social post in the most positive terms we’ve seen or heard him use towards Ukraine.

Trump: I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form…. Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that! pic.twitter.com/8eUCfuiYFr — Acyn (@Acyn) September 23, 2025

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

It was shared on Twitter by both the White House Propagandist-in-chief, Karoline Leavitt, and by the official White House account, giving it the weight of an official position, rather than just another Trump whim.

"…Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!" – PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP pic.twitter.com/YI0N4JF4ll — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 23, 2025

The Ukrainian President was quick to thank Trump …cutting off JD Vance before he could start anything.

We had a productive meeting with @POTUS on the sidelines of UNGA, and I thank President Trump for this opportunity. I also deeply appreciate the meeting between the First Ladies of our countries, @FLOTUS and @ZelenskaUA, to discuss the fate of Ukrainian children. Today, there… https://t.co/KMZuOfAjiv — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 23, 2025

The internet was understandably bemused, and a little sceptical.

1.

So after promising for two years while campaigning to end the war in 24 hours, then flailing around and failing with only escalation by Putin, Trump appears to revert back to Biden’s policy. So much winning. pic.twitter.com/dSKARrfDhB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 23, 2025

2.

*TRUMP: UKRAINE CAN WIN BACK ALL ITS LAND *MARCO RUBIO: pic.twitter.com/AdTjNeHsYv — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 23, 2025

3.

Trump says Ukraine can take back all its territory. I'm about to go full MAGA. Sorry in advance. pic.twitter.com/0h44eS9MKo — Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) September 23, 2025

4.

Has MAGA downloaded their “Ukraine can win” update yet? Or are they still on last week’s patch? https://t.co/ujRljdVYEg — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 23, 2025

5.

Trump has completely flipped his position on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/mhgHiQsHle — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 23, 2025

6.

A couple of weeks ago Trump was telling Ukraine that they would have to concede territory — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 23, 2025

7.

nine months in, trump with a full 180 on ukraine policy. as of today. could change. pic.twitter.com/0E8BQE2P80 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) September 23, 2025

8.

Not just completely flipped but taking the most ridiculous and maximalist hawkish position of all, saying Ukraine can win back *all* of its territory. Wonder what JD Vance makes of this all. https://t.co/3Sl0bJNc7W — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2025

9.

Unfriending Trump. — Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) September 23, 2025

10.

Whatever Ukraine has on Trump, good work! pic.twitter.com/KGkQ4ZlW9o — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) September 23, 2025

11.

He's so desperate for a distraction from the Epstein files he's gonna sacrifice Russia? Interesting. I mean I doubt it, but if he decides to stop meddling I'll take that as a gigantic win — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) September 23, 2025

12.

Trump has to be one of the funniest dudes to ever do it. Literally campaigned against this. Criticised Biden and Harris for understanding why Ukraine needed to win. Only started caring after Putin was a dick to him. https://t.co/InG1vgtlRL — Barstool74 (@barstool74) September 24, 2025

13.

This doesn't happen often, but I can finally say, I agree with Donald Trump here. SLAVA UKRAINE!

He's finally agreeing with Democrats. It's about time! pic.twitter.com/cobXOmaHPY — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 23, 2025

14.

Took him fucking long enough. https://t.co/ySHaa8X7mN — Brian Johnston (@BrianJo64073728) September 24, 2025

15.

He did just meet with Zelenskyy today didn't he? So just more of him agreeing with the last person he spoke to. — Mads Hoe (@gyc) September 23, 2025

Before anyone gets carried away –

I know everyone’s excited about Trump’s new position on Ukraine, but just a reminder that it’s entirely possible (likely, even) that he’ll 180 this 180 in the next few days. — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) September 23, 2025

And on another sobering note …

Trump’s latest word salad suggests that Ukraine, together with the EU, has a chance to recapture all temporarily occupied regions, including Crimea. This is true. However, the hidden message is that Ukraine can no longer rely on the help of the United States. pic.twitter.com/t5tUHYyAla — Pekka Kallioniemi (@P_Kallioniemi) September 23, 2025

READ MORE

Trump just said Volodymyr Zelenskyy started the Ukraine war and it was a WTF visible from space – 17 dumbfounded responses

Source Acyn Image Screengrab