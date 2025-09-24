US donald trump Russian invasion of ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump hasn’t just changed his tune on Ukraine – he’s changed his entire musical (for now)

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 24th, 2025

As soon as Donald Trump won the 2024 election, it was obvious that Ukraine would have trouble on a new front …the US. Since he took office for the second time, Donald Trump has –

Called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator

Frozen funds previously allocated to Ukraine

Praised Putin’s desire for peace

Blamed Ukraine for Russian drone attacks on the country

Accused Ukraine of starting the war

Told President Zelenskyy that Ukraine must give up stolen territories to end the war.

And who could forget this unprecedented and shameful attack in the Oval Office?

On Tuesday, the two presidents spoke at the UN General Assembly, and it was a very different story.

“He’s a brave man.”

“We have great respect for the fight that Ukraine is putting up. It’s pretty amazing, actually.”

WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT HAVE YOU DONE WITH DONALD TRUMP?

In reference to several Russian incursions into other countries’ airspace recently, Trump was asked whether Nato countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if it happened again.

We can’t believe he didn’t say “I’ll tell you in two weeks”, and it looked like President Zelenskyy couldn’t believe it, either.

Trump followed up his strangely flattering comments with a Truth Social post in the most positive terms we’ve seen or heard him use towards Ukraine.

“I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.”

It was shared on Twitter by both the White House Propagandist-in-chief, Karoline Leavitt, and by the official White House account, giving it the weight of an official position, rather than just another Trump whim.

The Ukrainian President was quick to thank Trump …cutting off JD Vance before he could start anything.

The internet was understandably bemused, and a little sceptical.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Before anyone gets carried away –

And on another sobering note …

READ MORE

Trump just said Volodymyr Zelenskyy started the Ukraine war and it was a WTF visible from space – 17 dumbfounded responses

Source Acyn Image Screengrab