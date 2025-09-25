Celebrity hollywood takedowns

Jamie Lee Curtis’s devastating takedown of her fellow celebrity is a stone-cold classic of the genre and will never get old

Poke Staff. Updated September 25th, 2025

You surely won’t hear a more devastating, stone-cold takedown than the one delivered by Jamie Lee Curtis in this podcast clip which will surely never get old.

It’s the Halloween star talking to actors Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff when talk turned to the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening which gave the pair their big breaks.

And then this happened. And even if you’ve heard it before, you surely can’t hear this too often.

The original clip first went viral last year and, as HuffPost pointed out, the pair starred in Scream Queens together so maybe it was all just a bit of fun. Anyone?

