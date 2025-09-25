Jamie Lee Curtis’s devastating takedown of her fellow celebrity is a stone-cold classic of the genre and will never get old
You surely won’t hear a more devastating, stone-cold takedown than the one delivered by Jamie Lee Curtis in this podcast clip which will surely never get old.
It’s the Halloween star talking to actors Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff when talk turned to the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening which gave the pair their big breaks.
And then this happened. And even if you’ve heard it before, you surely can’t hear this too often.
Why did she gag her for no reason like that pic.twitter.com/SYuMUPspDB
— little twee biotweelia (@vandedjan) September 3, 2023
The original clip first went viral last year and, as HuffPost pointed out, the pair starred in Scream Queens together so maybe it was all just a bit of fun. Anyone?
why did she say it like THAT
— jason bolaños (@JBinAV) September 4, 2023
for me, the "yes, you did" was even more savage
— Luis Tertulino (@tertulino_) September 4, 2023
JLC in the studio like… pic.twitter.com/Djl1f8jdvq
— rai (@raipleitez) September 4, 2023
This is Sue Sylvester coded
— Paul (@RainbowPaul93) September 4, 2023
Source Twitter @vandedjan