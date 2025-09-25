JD Vance wants you to stop calling people ‘Nazi’ and basically the entirety of the internet said the same thing

Politics JD Vance nazis

JD Vance has said a lot of stuff. Most of those things aren’t true. All of them bring the energy of a hissy fit from a hungry toddler.

Many of those qualities were out in spades at his recent press conference. Here he is lecturing others about hateful language and the impact it can have on political discourse.

Vance: If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everyone who disagrees with you is a Nazi… look in the mirror pic.twitter.com/cXZEDBvvKq — Acyn (@Acyn) September 24, 2025

For those who don’t remember, it wasn’t all that long ago that Vance himself called the sitting president “America’s Hitler.” For those same people, here is an endless string of reminders from Twitterers around the internet.

Fun Fact: It was JD Vance who called Donald Trump “Hitler.” https://t.co/FERnpfloEt — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) September 24, 2025

JD Vance: “If you want to stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everyone who disagrees with you is a Nazi.” Fun fact: in 2016, Vance called Donald Trump “America’s Hitler.” pic.twitter.com/ElcVOxGm0C — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 24, 2025

But that wasn’t the only moment of glaring hypocrisy in Vance’s speech. He also showed off his complete lack of self-awareness with this awkward plea.

*Unless they are Jeffrey Epstein’s victims https://t.co/kWQWgOY5mq — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 24, 2025

He even self-owned his own White House in this oblivious statement that wasn’t the win he thought it was.

Wow! Vance is telling Trump to go ‘straight to hell’ and saying he has ‘no place in the political conversation’ of the US. Bold! https://t.co/5avvLHs9uy — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 24, 2025

READ MORE

JD Vance condemned one side of political violence and conveniently skipped his own party’s highlight reel (but these A++ comebacks didn’t)

Source: Twitter @Acyn