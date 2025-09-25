Politics JD Vance nazis

JD Vance wants you to stop calling people ‘Nazi’ and basically the entirety of the internet said the same thing

Saul Hutson. Updated September 25th, 2025

JD Vance has said a lot of stuff. Most of those things aren’t true. All of them bring the energy of a hissy fit from a hungry toddler.

Many of those qualities were out in spades at his recent press conference. Here he is lecturing others about hateful language and the impact it can have on political discourse.

For those who don’t remember, it wasn’t all that long ago that Vance himself called the sitting president “America’s Hitler.” For those same people, here is an endless string of reminders from Twitterers around the internet.

But that wasn’t the only moment of glaring hypocrisy in Vance’s speech. He also showed off his complete lack of self-awareness with this awkward plea.

He even self-owned his own White House in this oblivious statement that wasn’t the win he thought it was.

