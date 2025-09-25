Nigel Farage trolled Ed Davey’s state of mind and of all the A++ comebacks the Lib Dem leader knocked the rest out the park

Politics comebacks ed davey nigel farage

It was Lib Dem conference time this week – what do you mean you missed it? – and Ed Davey used his speech to focus on the looming threat of Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party.

Nigel Farage wants to drag Britain down the same road as Trump’s America: chaos, division and fear. Our NHS, our rights and our communities are at risk. Do not let Trump’s America become Farage’s Britain. pic.twitter.com/SXAIw4eXdQ — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 23, 2025

We mention it because it caught the attention of Farage – of course he did – who took time out from preparing his dossier on swans in the Royal Parks to troll the Lib Dem leader’s state of mind.

Just watching poor Ed Davey speak. He is obsessed with me. I am happy to pay for a psychiatrist. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) September 23, 2025

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies …

Nice try at deflection; he's calling out your bullshit, which you don't like because you're used to the BBC and Sky giving you an easy ride. — Inevitable Chris (@BoveFromAbove) September 23, 2025

Instead of wasting time on watching Ed Davey maybe you could try writing some fully costed policy including real data.

Might also be worth deciding which Clacton house story is the real one to clear any confusion — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 23, 2025

I think Ed Davey has sussed you out for the conman and far right grifter you are. It's pissing you off though is it? Shame. — Livia Augusta (@LiviaAugusta10) September 23, 2025

… no-one did it better than Davey himself.

I thought you didn’t believe in mental health? https://t.co/8iQZED5SBX — Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) September 23, 2025

Boom.

And when it presumably irritated @IsabelOakeshott so much that she felt compelled to say this made it even better.

Maybe, in the nicest possible way, he sees you as a special case? — Isabel Oakeshott (@IsabelOakeshott) September 23, 2025

Although, having said all that, this slightly took the wind out of our sales, just a little bit.

A screenshot that sums up the state of political discourse in the UK: pic.twitter.com/d58S2MfWUI — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 24, 2025

