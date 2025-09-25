Politics comebacks ed davey nigel farage

Nigel Farage trolled Ed Davey’s state of mind and of all the A++ comebacks the Lib Dem leader knocked the rest out the park

John Plunkett. Updated September 25th, 2025

It was Lib Dem conference time this week – what do you mean you missed it? – and Ed Davey used his speech to focus on the looming threat of Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party.

We mention it because it caught the attention of Farage – of course he did – who took time out from preparing his dossier on swans in the Royal Parks to troll the Lib Dem leader’s state of mind.

And it prompted no end of entirely on-point replies …

… no-one did it better than Davey himself.

Boom.

And when it presumably irritated @IsabelOakeshott so much that she felt compelled to say this made it even better.

Although, having said all that, this slightly took the wind out of our sales, just a little bit.

Source @EdwardJDavey