An opponent of Keir Starmer’s digital ID scheme was hilariously owned and as a snapshot of the UK right not it surely can’t be beaten

For some reason Keir Starmer thought things weren’t already tricky enough for him, so he’s gone and stirred up a whole load more discontent with his plans or compulsory digital ID cards.

All UK adults to be required to have compulsory digital ID card under new government plans https://t.co/NOvD8fpklM — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) September 25, 2025

That should turn things round, PM!

We’ve rounded up a whole load of malcontents over here and we mention it again because of one opponent in particular.

They don’t have the most followers or anything, and it didn’t prompt the most responses.

But as an insight into one particular aspect of the debate we’re having right now around privacy issues and all that, it surely can’t be beaten.

And it was @sjooietwoey who put it best.

Whatever you say, Mark Hughes from Hull, born in 1973. pic.twitter.com/KmPdYWyGrv — stupot (@sjooietwoey) September 25, 2025

Boom.

Doesn’t make digital ID cards right though, obviously. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted,.

He isn’t wrong though, this is ridiculous government overreach. — ᚛ᚅᚐᚈᚆᚐᚔᚏᚐ᚜ (@marmorealblue) September 25, 2025

Don't tell 'em yer name Pike — Vince – Life is better with Labour (@Vinc_Ev_) September 25, 2025

Sorry why you shaming him ? — dan (@DanielB28900826) September 25, 2025

Well, it’s just a bit of fun, but surely also a sign of how much of our personal information we (or a lot of us) already voluntarily give up?

What shame? The plank is giving up his info freely on the internet already but is complaining about infringement on his privacy — anon (@Iam3713) September 25, 2025

Hes saying there is enough info out there about him already, but his twitter handle shares a lot of personal information. Do you not see the irony? — San (@craftysan34) September 25, 2025

Shaming him? Get a grip. — manchestermenace ‍♀️‍♀️ (@mancmenace1) September 25, 2025

