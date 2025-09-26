Politics comebacks Keir Starmer

An opponent of Keir Starmer’s digital ID scheme was hilariously owned and as a snapshot of the UK right not it surely can’t be beaten

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2025

For some reason Keir Starmer thought things weren’t already tricky enough for him, so he’s gone and stirred up a whole load more discontent with his plans or compulsory digital ID cards.

That should turn things round, PM!

We’ve rounded up a whole load of malcontents over here and we mention it again because of one opponent in particular.

They don’t have the most followers or anything, and it didn’t prompt the most responses.

But as an insight into one particular aspect of the debate we’re having right now around privacy issues and all that, it surely can’t be beaten.

And it was @sjooietwoey who put it best.

Boom.

Doesn’t make digital ID cards right though, obviously. And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted,.

Well, it’s just a bit of fun, but surely also a sign of how much of our personal information we (or a lot of us) already voluntarily give up?

Source @sjooietwoey