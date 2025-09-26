Keir Starmer’s plan to bring in compulsory digital ID cards might be just the thing to unite the Left and Right – against him

Politics Keir Starmer

Compulsory national identity cards have been a divisive topic for decades. Common on the European, Asian and South American continents, plans for their use in the UK have always raised suggestions of infringement on civil liberties.

Big Brother is not only watching you, he’s got your fingerprints on file and might stop you from buying cigarettes or getting a passport. That kind of thing.

It now appears that Keir Starmer plans to introduce a UK-wide compulsory digital ID card to prevent unauthorised work.

NEW Govt will announce digital ID cards for all within days It's seen as a key way to control illegal immigration Ministers have been working up to this for some months Exc @theipaper by top colleague @ChaplainChloe: https://t.co/IRSRzUnDzm — Hugo Gye (@HugoGye) September 25, 2025

The scheme would involve logging into an app, rather than carrying a physical card, but the news has set the cat amongst the pigeons, and created some strange bedfellows in the ranks of those protesting against them.

Prominent voices on the Left and the Right aren’t happy, even if some are clearly doing a 180 because it’s a Labour plan.

I firmly oppose the government’s plans for compulsory digital ID cards. This is an affront to our civil liberties, and will make the lives of minorities even more difficult and dangerous. It is excessive state interference — and must be resisted. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) September 25, 2025

This should absolutely terrify you. We live in an age of rising authoritarianism. The prospect of a right-wing authoritarian government in the UK is far from a fantasy. Combine with ever more sophisticated surveillance tech – and consider how dissent could be made impossible. https://t.co/1bolcS2DxT — Owen Jones (@owenjonesjourno) September 25, 2025

After being used in WW2 compulsory ID cards were abolished in 1952 because of the widespread sentiment that they are fundamentally at odds with British values and civil liberties. That was true then and it’s true now. https://t.co/SONTB1ahBE — Sian Berry (@sianberry) September 25, 2025

Everyone: What's government doing about the cost of living crisis, the climate crisis, and the unfolding genocide in Gaza? Labour: "We will mandate people carry Brit cards". This government's priorities are painfully out of touch and increasingly authoritarian. — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) September 25, 2025

Absolutely incredible. Here I am in total agreement with Nigel Farage. We really are living in the bin fire timeline. pic.twitter.com/8EE0CvS5mK — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) September 25, 2025

Hi @MartinDaubney, you seem to be giving it large about Digital ID cards being bad. We’d love you to meet Martin Daubney who approves of digital ID cards. pic.twitter.com/Xt1VHPmaUe — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) September 25, 2025

Hi @darrengrimes_, which is it? We need ID cards or we don’t need ID cards. Because Councillor Darren Grimes can’t make up his mind. pic.twitter.com/YhQ2ddInPM — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) September 25, 2025

Why did you just delete this Tweet @EssexPR? It’s so freshly deleted it’s still cached. pic.twitter.com/O5MMOkSYO9 — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) September 25, 2025

It’s not universally detested, of course. Some people don’t see the harm, while others would actively welcome the move.

This is genuinely a good thing. No need to carry around physical IDs. Ensures no loopholes for employers when hiring illegals, and more importantly makes our country more modern . Let's move on from the past, not get left behind. — Peter (@CFCNovember1) September 25, 2025

People outraged like governments don’t already have all your most sensitive personal/financial/medical information https://t.co/5rNcXr9Ptd — Alex Watson (@imalexwatson) September 25, 2025

This is the truth about Digital ID as seen in numerous countries

inc Germany, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Dubai, Singapore and many more pic.twitter.com/B20p7yuOVp — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 25, 2025

Both sides of the argument had plenty to say about it.

1.

They need to drop the name BritCard sharpish. Then they can get on with overrunning, going over budget, leaking data in the trial run then dropping it after making some tech firms and Tony Blair richer.

They should manage all this in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/x8WVqLKIZA — Florence Lox (@floboflo) September 25, 2025

2.

Digital ID for all adults? I value my privacy too much Just scanned my retina to unlock my phone, logged into my doctor's website to reorder my prescription Used my fingerprint to unlock my online banking and received a text from Tesco confirming it's 'really' me after… — Woke Lefty (@SalfordMe2023) September 25, 2025

3.

"ok Keir, right wingers think you're a New World Order elite plant who wants to bring in global 5G brain hacking, and left wingers think you're an authoritarian stooge with nothing to offer but a tired Blairite tribute act. What's the plan?" 'Hear me out… ID Cards!' https://t.co/QjZRTIGeFK — Ross McCafferty (@RossMcCaff) September 25, 2025

4.

5.