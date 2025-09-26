Politics Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer’s plan to bring in compulsory digital ID cards might be just the thing to unite the Left and Right – against him

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 26th, 2025

Compulsory national identity cards have been a divisive topic for decades. Common on the European, Asian and South American continents, plans for their use in the UK have always raised suggestions of infringement on civil liberties.

Big Brother is not only watching you, he’s got your fingerprints on file and might stop you from buying cigarettes or getting a passport. That kind of thing.

It now appears that Keir Starmer plans to introduce a UK-wide compulsory digital ID card to prevent unauthorised work.

The scheme would involve logging into an app, rather than carrying a physical card, but the news has set the cat amongst the pigeons, and created some strange bedfellows in the ranks of those protesting against them.

Prominent voices on the Left and the Right aren’t happy, even if some are clearly doing a 180 because it’s a Labour plan.

Tommy Robinson tweet - So the real reason Labour staff are jumping ship becomes clear as Starmer just announced he "requires all UK adults to own government-issued digital ID". Tony Blair started the idea and destruction of Britan, and Starmer wants to put the final nails in our coffins. We say no!

Laurence Fox tweet - You would have thought they would have learned their lesson from the cold season of 2020. But no, the moronic dickheads are trying it again. This time without a cold to blame the whole thing on. Refuse completely. No ifs. No buts.

It’s not universally detested, of course. Some people don’t see the harm, while others would actively welcome the move.

Both sides of the argument had plenty to say about it.

