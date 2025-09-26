Politics Billy Bragg nigel farage Question Time

Billy Bragg’s magnificent 60-second takedown of Nigel Farage is brilliant, essential viewing and should be sent to Reform UK voters everywhere

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2025

It’s not often you use the words ‘enjoy’ and ‘Question Time’ in the same sentence, and yet Billy Bragg’s appearance on the show on Thursday opposite – among others – Richard Tice, was virtually a pleasure from beginning to end.

Well, that may be exaggerating just a little bit, but so good was Bragg at putting the Reform UK deputy leader and his party in their place that we could almost watch it on repeat.

And this bit in particular had us cheering, the singer’s one-minute takedown of Nigel Farage which wasn’t so much a deconstruction as an evisceration and should be required watching for Reform UK voters everywhere (not that they’ll pay any notice).

We’d say Tice was left opening and closing his mouth like a goldfish at the end of all that, but might be doing a disservice to goldfish everywhere.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

READ MORE

Richard Tice’s ‘patriotic’ Question Time response about flying the flag was hilariously undermined by Billy Bragg pointing out he was wearing his upside down

Source @pearceyp78