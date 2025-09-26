Billy Bragg’s magnificent 60-second takedown of Nigel Farage is brilliant, essential viewing and should be sent to Reform UK voters everywhere

Politics Billy Bragg nigel farage Question Time

It’s not often you use the words ‘enjoy’ and ‘Question Time’ in the same sentence, and yet Billy Bragg’s appearance on the show on Thursday opposite – among others – Richard Tice, was virtually a pleasure from beginning to end.

Well, that may be exaggerating just a little bit, but so good was Bragg at putting the Reform UK deputy leader and his party in their place that we could almost watch it on repeat.

And this bit in particular had us cheering, the singer’s one-minute takedown of Nigel Farage which wasn’t so much a deconstruction as an evisceration and should be required watching for Reform UK voters everywhere (not that they’ll pay any notice).

Billy Bragg, “Nigel Farage also said in the interview giving the impression that he doesn’t trust scientists” “He later said in the interview why he believed sharia law was coming to Britain, he said he’d been told by a taxi driver” “So Nigel Farage was willing to believe a… pic.twitter.com/MErZIj26ui — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 25, 2025

We’d say Tice was left opening and closing his mouth like a goldfish at the end of all that, but might be doing a disservice to goldfish everywhere.

1.

Billy Bragg with Nigel Farage’s Reform Party on toast Richard Tice has his piss weak argument over Shariah courts batted back to him by the ever on point Bragg as he factually establishes there are also numerous Jewish courts across Britain #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/IZuBrlR63T — Stuzi (@stuzi_pants) September 25, 2025

2.

Billy Bragg calling out Richard Tice for his Islamophobia is what I came back to #BBCQT for. pic.twitter.com/MIiGYfr1NS — evertonblue (@evertonblue76) September 25, 2025

3.

Good man – thank you Billy! — Rupert T Bear (@RupertSuperBear) September 25, 2025

4.

Billly Bragg doing a superb job in putting Lice in his place – finally BBC — SilverM. (@SilverMalibu88) September 26, 2025

5.

“Nigel Farage is willing to believe a taxi driver on sharia law but not the scientific community on paracetamol.” Billy Bragg #bbcqt — Kenneth MacRae (@kmacraeplockton) September 25, 2025

6.

Rice always sits there smirking when anyone is talking. He’s repulsive. And please note he totally avoided the point Bragg made about Farage not believing scientists but basing things on what a cab driver told him. Just dismissed that altogether. — JaneAust100 (@aust1816) September 25, 2025

7.

Farrige gives the impression he doesn’t trust scientists, but was willing to believe a taxi driver in Buckinghamshire, that Sharia Law is coming to Britain. This guy wants to be PM?! You must be joking! Nice one @billybragg #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/yXoVBRsbjN — Camilla Pearce (@pearceyp78) September 25, 2025

8.

” Nigel Farage was willing to believe a taxi driver….and this guy wants to be Prime Minister , you must be joking “#bbcqt pic.twitter.com/JBuOYFgnX9 — Jay (@JibbaJabb) September 25, 2025

9.

Billy Bragg takes Tice out yet again https://t.co/jnClCd2BjY — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 25, 2025

Source @pearceyp78