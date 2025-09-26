Donald Trump ‘couldn’t believe’ ABC gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back and whoever wrote the talkshow hosts’s A++ comeback deserves an extra big pay raise

Celebrity donald trump jimmy kimmel

To the delight of just about everyone except Donald Trump – especially if you’re a fan of, say, the First Amendment and all that – Jimmy Kimmel was back on air.

The late night talkshow host returned to ABC after his short-lived suspension over comments he made about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

We know Trump was disappointed because he took to social media – where else? – to vent his fury.

And we mention it not because of anything the president said but because of Kimmel’s A++ response, a four-star smackdown for the ages which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Jimmy Kimmel mocks Donald Trump’s post about him: “You can’t believe they gave me my job back? I can’t believe we gave you your job back. He does know bad ratings. He has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had” pic.twitter.com/6Pu5ykaDfR — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) September 25, 2025

Boom!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

Jimmy Kimmel doesn’t just clap back he eviscerates. Trump brags like he’s winning, but the truth is brutal: some of the worst approval and TV ratings in presidential history. Kimmel’s point is razor-sharp Trump can’t even handle a late-night roast without flailing, and now he’s… — Charles Perreira (@CharlesPerreir7) September 25, 2025

Saw this meme on one of the tweets pic.twitter.com/Ddr0D0TBid — QM° (@macroquantres) September 25, 2025

The best part is, Jimmy's ratings are going up, while tRump's will continue going down. Worst president ever. — Douglas Lee ️‍FIRE & Fdjt x7 (@Douglas01300722) September 25, 2025

good news: Kimmel is not only not backing down, he will continue the fight … it may be the comedians, Kimmel, the creators of South Park, SNL, and others in comedy, who may save us … the anti-authority figures who will not let pass the buffoonery of Trump … — greenlight (@skk1110111) September 25, 2025

And just in case you were wondering what impact all the outrageous Trump nonsense had on Kimmel’s audience …

MAJOR BREAKING: Jimmy Kimmel just announced that on Tuesday, they had the second highest rated show in almost 23 years. Damn. This is one huge middle finger to Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/y2EoWlVRMS — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 26, 2025

Keep winning, Mr President!

Source @MarcoFoster_