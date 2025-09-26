Celebrity donald trump jimmy kimmel

Donald Trump ‘couldn’t believe’ ABC gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back and whoever wrote the talkshow hosts’s A++ comeback deserves an extra big pay raise

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2025

To the delight of just about everyone except Donald Trump – especially if you’re a fan of, say, the First Amendment and all that – Jimmy Kimmel was back on air.

The late night talkshow host returned to ABC after his short-lived suspension over comments he made about the shooting of Charlie Kirk.

We know Trump was disappointed because he took to social media – where else? – to vent his fury.

And we mention it not because of anything the president said but because of Kimmel’s A++ response, a four-star smackdown for the ages which went wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Boom!

And here are just a few of the many things people said about it.

And just in case you were wondering what impact all the outrageous Trump nonsense had on Kimmel’s audience …

Keep winning, Mr President!

READ MORE

Nigel Farage is wanging on about migrants eating swans and no-one nails it like the magnificent Emily Maitlis

Source @MarcoFoster_