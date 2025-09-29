Hollywood agencies are ‘outbidding’ each other to sign up an AI actress and of all the award-winning responses the magnificent Ralph Ineson said it best

US film hollywood

Breaking news now from the ever increasingly looking dystopian world of entertainment now, where if it wasn’t already tough enough getting a gig as an actor, this is happening.

Multiple talent agents are reportedly in talks to sign AI “actress” Tilly Norward, created by AI talent studio Xicoia. (https://t.co/Yg4tl6IILT) pic.twitter.com/u2l3uqURtp — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 27, 2025

Well, at least they won’t have any problem acting in front of a green screen – they’ll be in it.

And the idea that talent agents would actually outbid each other to sign up an entirely AI actor got all the thrift it deserved. That is to say, very short indeed.

We cannot normalize this. Acting is a centuries old art and we cannot lose it to AI. https://t.co/EAhE5cnDNf — Alex⸆⸉❤️‍ claiming eldest daughter (@a_themanuscript) September 27, 2025

actors should actually go back on strike https://t.co/KkOh6ZShbQ — mia (@shyamaniac) September 27, 2025

Any actors signed to those “talent” agencies should quit immediately. — hImU (@Himu_Art) September 27, 2025

But surely no-one said it better than the estimable Ralph Ineson, once of The Office and now a big screen star currently wreaking havoc in Fantastic Four. And entirely human, we believe.

Chris Finch would be proud.

you heard it here first guys even the mighty Galactus hates AI slop — Flame (@FLAMEISTUFF) September 27, 2025

TELL EM RALPH !!! — (@EmmaTolkin) September 27, 2025

