Hollywood agencies are ‘outbidding’ each other to sign up an AI actress and of all the award-winning responses the magnificent Ralph Ineson said it best

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2025

Breaking news now from the ever increasingly looking dystopian world of entertainment now, where if it wasn’t already tough enough getting a gig as an actor, this is happening.

Well, at least they won’t have any problem acting in front of a green screen – they’ll be in it.

And the idea that talent agents would actually outbid each other to sign up an entirely AI actor got all the thrift it deserved. That is to say, very short indeed.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

But surely no-one said it better than the estimable Ralph Ineson, once of The Office and now a big screen star currently wreaking havoc in Fantastic Four. And entirely human, we believe.

Chris Finch would be proud.

