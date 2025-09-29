An American gun lover shares his bed with his favourite weapons and this woman’s bulletproof comeback was a proper hall of famer

US comebacks guns

Terrible news from the US over the weekend where at least four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire at a Mormon church in Michigan and then set the building on fire.

The terrifying incident put the issue of gun control at the top of the news agenda again (don’t expect it to stay there for long, obviously) and was presumably one reason why this classic comeback from back in the day went viral all over again.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Boom.

I grew up here.

My family lives here.

My fucking town.

Can we talk about gun reform, gun laws, gun control now?https://t.co/NznzuVlcw9 — Kim Eckert (@akim_eckert) September 28, 2025

They’ll fight Tylenol before gun control and poverty — Trey (@treydayway) September 22, 2025

Gun violence is out of control. The victims of gun violence are Republicans, Democrats, independents, and kids, who have no political affiliation whatsoever. We need to tone down the incendiary political rhetoric, for sure, but we also need to do something about guns.

The guns! — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 10, 2025

READ MORE

A restaurant brought a giant teddy bear to join this woman sitting alone and of all the comebacks this A++ response was Michelin-starred

H/T @jdpoc