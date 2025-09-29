US comebacks guns

An American gun lover shares his bed with his favourite weapons and this woman’s bulletproof comeback was a proper hall of famer

Poke Reporter. Updated September 29th, 2025

Terrible news from the US over the weekend where at least four people were killed and eight others injured after a gunman opened fire at a Mormon church in Michigan and then set the building on fire.

The terrifying incident put the issue of gun control at the top of the news agenda again (don’t expect it to stay there for long, obviously) and was presumably one reason why this classic comeback from back in the day went viral all over again.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

Boom.

READ MORE

A restaurant brought a giant teddy bear to join this woman sitting alone and of all the comebacks this A++ response was Michelin-starred

H/T @jdpoc