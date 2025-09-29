A restaurant brought a giant teddy bear to join this woman sitting alone and of all the comebacks this A++ response was Michelin-starred

Life restaurants

Much as we enjoy going out with friends and family there’s a particular enjoyment to be had by going out on your own, to the cinema say (especially the cinema) or to get something to eat.

So while some people might think twice about the idea of asking for a table for one, we are totally for it.

And the very last thing we would like to happen is something like this, a video which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious.

A café restaurant in Barcelona brings a teddy bear to the table of a customer dining alone.. pic.twitter.com/FfQ4ILHMYO — Kevin W. (@Brink_Thinker) September 27, 2025

Each to their own, obviously. But we were with these people, so very much with these people.

Why do people think eating alone is a bad thing? It really isn’t that deep — Kirthan (@Kirthan_gooner2) September 28, 2025

I know it's meant to be cute but you're just inferring that sitting alone is abnormal and you should always have company. It probably just makes the person feel akward and embarassed. — EffyF1⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@effy_f1) September 28, 2025

Imagine just trying to eat in peace and suddenly you’re in Build-A-Bear speed dating — Jaspe (@rfngljaspe) September 29, 2025

When I’m eating alone it’s because I want to be alone. — imadethis (@imadethis_x) September 28, 2025

If somebody would do this for Me when i am trying to enjoy my fav beverage in peace away from social media, I will just never return to that place. — Sarcastic Monk (@ThePiyush7) September 28, 2025

I would honestly be embarrassed for the rest of my life, why did you even look at me — ۫ (@baeeizn) September 28, 2025

How infantilising and patronising is that? — melindatimetraveller (@mindyrewob) September 28, 2025

LMFAOOOO this is like public humiliation my introverted self — ⛧⃝ TheExorsister (@satanic_panic6) September 28, 2025

I wouldn’t appreciate that at all. Would they bring it to the tables where men are choosing to dine alone I wonder. — Jo (@Jolutejavi) September 28, 2025

And of all the many responses, this one surely shouted loudest.

If someone did this to me at a restaurant I would kill myself in front of them https://t.co/dpyjQmkliP — (@midosommar) September 28, 2025

To conclude …

Sometimes the smallest gestures make the biggest difference in someone's day — Ali (@Ali_0xeth) September 28, 2025

Yes, absolutely ruined it.

And finally, there was this spot which suggested giant bears at this particular restaurant might be something of a theme.

It must be a restaurant theme the group behind him has a teddy bear too. — Human Chanel (@dafr3ak) September 28, 2025

Source @Brink_Thinker