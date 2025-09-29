Laura Kuenssberg hammered Keir Starmer so hard we felt anxious just watching it and all these people said the same thing

Politics Keir Starmer Laura Kuenssberg

It’s party conference time so Keir Starmer ventured on to Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday morning politics programme on BBC1 to launch phase 27 (we may have lost count) of his Labour government.

And the PM was given such a hammering we felt anxious just watching it, and it got people wondering if Kuenssberg could treat other politicians – Nigel Farage, say – in similar fashion.

We say this after

and it’s quite the watch.

Laura Kuenssberg to Keir Starmer, “How much trouble are you in?”

“So how much trouble are you in?”

“Do you accept you are in political trouble?”

“When did you realise you got it wrong?”

“What did you do about it then?”

“You haven’t just walked through the door of No 10″… pic.twitter.com/A4vVmu1bFo — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 28, 2025

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1.

It was shocking ..more so because her level of questioning Farage is the absolute opposite — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) September 28, 2025

2.

Did Laura and her team -who spend hours discussing a long list of questions-think Keir Starmer would say “I’m in so much trouble I’ll probably be gone by the end of the week.” https://t.co/JBbaHQyTbE — steve richards (@steverichards14) September 28, 2025

3.

Compare that with her “interview” with Cleverly just after that.https://t.co/Ta5xCaonNF — Alan M (@am1874northwich) September 28, 2025

4.

A far cry from the days of tickling Boris Johnson’s tummy! — AlanOak #FBPE #FBR (@AlanOak4) September 28, 2025

5.

I have zero problem with the line of questioning from Kuenssberg to Starmer, he should be challenged. The problem I have is the way she basically tickles the bellies of other party MPs and leaders. I’d simply like unbiased presenters & journalists, not too much to ask, surely! https://t.co/lbCnaUb8Eh — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) September 28, 2025

6.

It’s right that Starmer is taken to task and asked awkward questions, but a disgrace (or just plain biased) that @bbclaurak was never this strong when interviewing other leaders and PMs. — ARI the Boy (@ARItheBoy) September 28, 2025

7.

Would she have done this to the Tories

Will she do it to Farage

Nope BBC Tory lite / Reform Laura at her absolute worst https://t.co/6fWgnNCjst — dave lawrence (@dave43law) September 28, 2025

8.

Strange I don’t recall any interviews like this with any of the many Tory PM’s.

Why would that be I wonder ? — John Anderton (@AndertonJohn) September 28, 2025

9.

@bbclaurak was more amenable to Johnson, more besotted than belligerent pic.twitter.com/1hXIYqp06i — PAULINE (@paulie308) September 28, 2025

Maybe she was enjoying the opportunity after Starmer’s abrupt fact check a little while back.

“[The United States] understands the decision we’ve taken” Prime Minister Keir Starmer says it’s “wrong” to say the UK’s decision to suspend some arms exports to Israel has not “gone down well” with the US government#BBCLauraK https://t.co/fKVNbPX6oP pic.twitter.com/6XEQYjGepo — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) September 8, 2024

To conclude …

Do you want to keep him? To be fair to her, I think he’s now the most unpopular PM in history and it’s reasonable for the questions to reflect that. — Afzal (@Afzal_Fab) September 28, 2025

What I’d like are fair interviewers — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 28, 2025

READ MORE

This vividly insulting description of Donald Trump is the most brutal summary of the US president you’ll ever read

Source @implausibleblog