This American’s response to the country’s latest mass shooting is a grim snapshot of just how far the firearms debate has to go in the US

Another day, another mass shooting in the US.

Not just one, it turns out, but four, as highlighted by @jdpoc over on Twitter.

USA has had 4 (FOUR) mass shootings in 24 hours. North Carolina, Texas, Louisiana, Michigan. Guns are a National Fetish. pic.twitter.com/n3cgKraCOo — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) September 28, 2025

And while it prompted lots of frankly infuriating responses …

An average of 16,248 car crashes occur every 24 hours. Sounds like vehicles are more of a fetish than guns. — Black Adam (@Fido84079954311) September 29, 2025

Oh, you went there ? Cars ? Really ? Let me tell you about cars, kid. Too easy. pic.twitter.com/fmxbiKvYSD — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) September 29, 2025

I would say mental illness is the bigger problem. — Bigdawg89 (@Bigdawg_89) September 29, 2025

Mental Illness is always a problem. Allowing people with mental illness easy access to high powered military-based weaponry IS THE PROBLEM. — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) September 29, 2025

I voted for Trump 3X.

I’m not a gun guy.

However, I do shop at the grocery store.

If the “left” was smart they would pound NONSTOP about beef being a luxury item now!

Instead, y’all are wasting time on shit that ain’t gonna change. lolololol — B² (@IceIceBrand0n) September 29, 2025

“Instead, y’all are wasting time on shit that ain’t gonna change” Are you familiar with the idea of ‘Amendments’ to the Constitution? — John O’Connell (@jdpoc) September 29, 2025

…. Surely none was quite so far off the radar as this one.

Well, yes.

For the sake of convo. Do I understand that the Uvalde shooter should have been neutralized without a firearm? — Bob E. | Drone Pilot & AirBnB SuperHost (@cot5r) September 29, 2025

Well, no.

No more questions, your honour.

