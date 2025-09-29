US firearms gun laws

This American’s response to the country’s latest mass shooting is a grim snapshot of just how far the firearms debate has to go in the US

John Plunkett. Updated September 29th, 2025

Another day, another mass shooting in the US.

Not just one, it turns out, but four, as highlighted by @jdpoc over on Twitter.

And while it prompted lots of frankly infuriating responses …

…. Surely none was quite so far off the radar as this one.

Well, yes.

Well, no.

No more questions, your honour.

H/T @Nullen80