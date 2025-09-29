Whoever came up with this wearable tech ad double entendre knew exactly what they were doing

Entertainment advertising

For companies, a social media post is basically a shop window for whatever link it contains, and an eye-catching one can increase traffic enormously, which can mean higher sales if the piece is about a product.

Back in 2019, wearable technology specialists Wareable posted a tweet that must have raised their profile considerably, because it could have come straight from the mouth of Sid James – or Finbarr saunders, if Viz is more your era than Carry On films.

Amazon Echo Frames glasses lets Alexa sit on your face https://t.co/O7gsCo3EVd pic.twitter.com/c54BQVBFq4 — Wareable (@wareable) September 25, 2019

Twitter was on it like a hawk on a limping mouse, and these responses say all that needs to be said.

1.

Alexa, do that thing that I like https://t.co/C7dTstDtez — Paul (@bingowings14) September 27, 2019

2.

That escalated quickly — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 27, 2019

3.

4.

Please, it is barely 9am. https://t.co/MRCht7gTDa — Holly Thomas (@HolstaT) September 27, 2019

5.

Shouldn’t we at least get drinks first? https://t.co/89naxYkiy4 — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 27, 2019

6.

D- Do you wanna rephrase that, y'all — Rhye (@RhyeRhythm) September 27, 2019

7.

Y'all ain't fooling anyone.. We know ya said this on purpose — KC Smooth (@KayCSmooth) September 27, 2019

8.

Go Alexa, you kinky bitch. https://t.co/SSUaSdK3xW — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) September 27, 2019

9.

Like… you know this is bad wording right? — John V Architect (@TheArchitectJV) September 27, 2019

10.

Someone either just got fired or just got promoted. https://t.co/KIotKztM6Z — 🐝 Mark Joseph Kremer 🐝 #FBR (@MarkJKremer) September 27, 2019

11.

pic.twitter.com/CrOn7Nkuyv — |Harley| The Kid from Iron Man 3 (@Lunwi88) September 27, 2019

Of course, the glasses basically turn everyone into a spy.

sincerely, you will not enter my home wearing one of these https://t.co/9pgul4iy2p — anna phylaxis @quatoria.bsky.social (@quatoria) September 28, 2019

Where’s George Orwell when we need him?

Source Wareable Image Screengrab