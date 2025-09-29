Whoever came up with this wearable tech ad double entendre knew exactly what they were doing
For companies, a social media post is basically a shop window for whatever link it contains, and an eye-catching one can increase traffic enormously, which can mean higher sales if the piece is about a product.
Back in 2019, wearable technology specialists Wareable posted a tweet that must have raised their profile considerably, because it could have come straight from the mouth of Sid James – or Finbarr saunders, if Viz is more your era than Carry On films.
Amazon Echo Frames glasses lets Alexa sit on your face https://t.co/O7gsCo3EVd pic.twitter.com/c54BQVBFq4
— Wareable (@wareable) September 25, 2019
Twitter was on it like a hawk on a limping mouse, and these responses say all that needs to be said.
1.
Alexa, do that thing that I like https://t.co/C7dTstDtez
— Paul (@bingowings14) September 27, 2019
2.
That escalated quickly
— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) September 27, 2019
3.
— Andi McNew (@AndiMc888) September 26, 2019
4.
Please, it is barely 9am. https://t.co/MRCht7gTDa
— Holly Thomas (@HolstaT) September 27, 2019
5.
Shouldn’t we at least get drinks first? https://t.co/89naxYkiy4
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) September 27, 2019
6.
D-
Do you wanna rephrase that, y'all
— Rhye (@RhyeRhythm) September 27, 2019
7.
Y'all ain't fooling anyone.. We know ya said this on purpose
— KC Smooth (@KayCSmooth) September 27, 2019
8.
Go Alexa, you kinky bitch. https://t.co/SSUaSdK3xW
— Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) September 27, 2019
9.
Like… you know this is bad wording right?
— John V Architect (@TheArchitectJV) September 27, 2019
10.
Someone either just got fired or just got promoted. https://t.co/KIotKztM6Z
— 🐝 Mark Joseph Kremer 🐝 #FBR (@MarkJKremer) September 27, 2019
11.
— |Harley| The Kid from Iron Man 3 (@Lunwi88) September 27, 2019
Of course, the glasses basically turn everyone into a spy.
sincerely, you will not enter my home wearing one of these https://t.co/9pgul4iy2p
— anna phylaxis @quatoria.bsky.social (@quatoria) September 28, 2019
Where’s George Orwell when we need him?
Source Wareable Image Screengrab