Entertainment advertising

Whoever came up with this wearable tech ad double entendre knew exactly what they were doing

Poke Staff. Updated September 29th, 2025

For companies, a social media post is basically a shop window for whatever link it contains, and an eye-catching one can increase traffic enormously, which can mean higher sales if the piece is about a product.

Back in 2019, wearable technology specialists Wareable posted a tweet that must have raised their profile considerably, because it could have come straight from the mouth of Sid James – or Finbarr saunders, if Viz is more your era than Carry On films.

Twitter was on it like a hawk on a limping mouse, and these responses say all that needs to be said.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Of course, the glasses basically turn everyone into a spy.

Where’s George Orwell when we need him?

Source Wareable Image Screengrab