To the world of artificial intelligence now – no, we’re not a bot, but we would say that wouldn’t we – and the creation of AI ‘actress’ Tilly Norwood who is apparently the subject of a feverish bidding war between talent agencies. Not artificial ones. presumably.

Just in case you haven’t seen anything about her yet, have a look at this.

Multiple talent agents are reportedly interested in signing AI actress #TillyNorwood, created by actress, comedian and technologist Eline Van der Velden through her AI company Xicoiais. In response to growing criticism, Eline shared a statement that read: “Tilly is not a… pic.twitter.com/gRl4SFydlY — Cinemania World (@Cinemania_World) September 28, 2025

Anyway, such has been the backlash against poor Tilly that the creators felt compelled to issue a statement to explain themselves and why it wasn’t the end of the entertainment industry as we know it.

The creator of AI actress Tilly Norwood has released a statement following a weekend of heated backlash. “She is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the… pic.twitter.com/CTtYbeuJBt — Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2025

Apart from the fact that surely Tilly can speak for herself, there was no end of entirely reasonable objections to whatever the hell is going on here …

We don’t refer to art works as “she”, that is a product designed to save money and make us all poorer culturally. — magpie (@magpie839) September 29, 2025

There’s like a hundred actresses who look like that and would die to act — (@yourfavnook) September 29, 2025

“She sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity” haha this guy is obviously using ai to generate his quotes about his “creation.” — clement clemensen (@cdclemensen) September 29, 2025

… but there was one particular point very well made, and made by so many people that we felt compelled to write a post about it.

1.

pretty telling that the industries first venture into this was to create a teenage girl they could control https://t.co/8d4Rf3PAQP — Michael’s #2 Italian Restaurant (@myitalianhell) September 29, 2025

2.

everyone involved in this crime against humanity should be shamed from public life and forced to live in a tiny seaside shack hundreds of miles from civilization. https://t.co/FMR7ZW4AOk — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) September 29, 2025

3.

Cool. Guess it wasn’t enough to exploit real young women in the industry, they had to go and create one that can never say no. — (@moth_ball_) September 29, 2025

4.

tech guys love to be like “AI is a powerful tool that allows us to create anything we want” and the “anything” is a teenage girl https://t.co/KEqeeHRi7D — Michael Kandel (@K_A_N_D_E_L) September 29, 2025

5.

she’s a fake white girl, created to make money. it’s boring. you’re boring. you’re not creative. https://t.co/MgLnjCnWtq — jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) September 29, 2025

6.

Ravaging our ecosystem to build a girl who can’t age or say no https://t.co/j0OZkvW45H — Chelsea Rebecca (@carebecc) September 29, 2025

7.

Guess why she’s a child-looking female and not a balding middle aged man — Ilaria (@Hilary_890) September 29, 2025

8.

You invented a teenager that works for you whom you can make do anything for money https://t.co/unVonz0UZ9 — ellory smith (@ellorysmith) September 29, 2025

And also, this.

i went to high school with tilly norwood and she said the n word all the time https://t.co/9zIHlCjYg2 — Patrick Doran (@lunch_enjoyer) September 29, 2025

Source @Variety