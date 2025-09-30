Entertainment AI comebacks hollywood

The makers of AI ‘actress’ Tilly Norwood defended their creation and one A++ comeback drowned out all others

John Plunkett. Updated September 30th, 2025

To the world of artificial intelligence now – no, we’re not a bot, but we would say that wouldn’t we – and the creation of AI ‘actress’ Tilly Norwood who is apparently the subject of a feverish bidding war between talent agencies. Not artificial ones. presumably.

Just in case you haven’t seen anything about her yet, have a look at this.

Anyway, such has been the backlash against poor Tilly that the creators felt compelled to issue a statement to explain themselves and why it wasn’t the end of the entertainment industry as we know it.

Apart from the fact that surely Tilly can speak for herself, there was no end of entirely reasonable objections to whatever the hell is going on here …

… but there was one particular point very well made, and made by so many people that we felt compelled to write a post about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

And also, this.

READ MORE

An American asked how Londoners can walk so fast without sweating and the answers were dripping with humour

Source @Variety