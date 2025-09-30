Entertainment AI comebacks hollywood
The makers of AI ‘actress’ Tilly Norwood defended their creation and one A++ comeback drowned out all others
To the world of artificial intelligence now – no, we’re not a bot, but we would say that wouldn’t we – and the creation of AI ‘actress’ Tilly Norwood who is apparently the subject of a feverish bidding war between talent agencies. Not artificial ones. presumably.
Just in case you haven’t seen anything about her yet, have a look at this.
Multiple talent agents are reportedly interested in signing AI actress #TillyNorwood, created by actress, comedian and technologist Eline Van der Velden through her AI company Xicoiais.
In response to growing criticism, Eline shared a statement that read: “Tilly is not a… pic.twitter.com/gRl4SFydlY
— Cinemania World (@Cinemania_World) September 28, 2025
Anyway, such has been the backlash against poor Tilly that the creators felt compelled to issue a statement to explain themselves and why it wasn’t the end of the entertainment industry as we know it.
The creator of AI actress Tilly Norwood has released a statement following a weekend of heated backlash.
“She is not a replacement for a human being, but a creative work – a piece of art. Like many forms of art before her, she sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the… pic.twitter.com/CTtYbeuJBt
— Variety (@Variety) September 29, 2025
Apart from the fact that surely Tilly can speak for herself, there was no end of entirely reasonable objections to whatever the hell is going on here …
— Cameron Ratliff (@CameronRatlif10) September 29, 2025
We don’t refer to art works as “she”, that is a product designed to save money and make us all poorer culturally.
— magpie (@magpie839) September 29, 2025
There’s like a hundred actresses who look like that and would die to act
— (@yourfavnook) September 29, 2025
“She sparks conversation, and that in itself shows the power of creativity” haha this guy is obviously using ai to generate his quotes about his “creation.”
— clement clemensen (@cdclemensen) September 29, 2025
… but there was one particular point very well made, and made by so many people that we felt compelled to write a post about it.
1.
pretty telling that the industries first venture into this was to create a teenage girl they could control https://t.co/8d4Rf3PAQP
— Michael’s #2 Italian Restaurant (@myitalianhell) September 29, 2025
2.
everyone involved in this crime against humanity should be shamed from public life and forced to live in a tiny seaside shack hundreds of miles from civilization. https://t.co/FMR7ZW4AOk
— Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) September 29, 2025
3.
Cool. Guess it wasn’t enough to exploit real young women in the industry, they had to go and create one that can never say no.
— (@moth_ball_) September 29, 2025
4.
tech guys love to be like “AI is a powerful tool that allows us to create anything we want” and the “anything” is a teenage girl https://t.co/KEqeeHRi7D
— Michael Kandel (@K_A_N_D_E_L) September 29, 2025
5.
she’s a fake white girl, created to make money. it’s boring. you’re boring. you’re not creative. https://t.co/MgLnjCnWtq
— jourdain searles (@judysquirrels) September 29, 2025
6.
Ravaging our ecosystem to build a girl who can’t age or say no https://t.co/j0OZkvW45H
— Chelsea Rebecca (@carebecc) September 29, 2025
7.
Guess why she’s a child-looking female and not a balding middle aged man
— Ilaria (@Hilary_890) September 29, 2025
8.
You invented a teenager that works for you whom you can make do anything for money https://t.co/unVonz0UZ9
— ellory smith (@ellorysmith) September 29, 2025
And also, this.
i went to high school with tilly norwood and she said the n word all the time https://t.co/9zIHlCjYg2
— Patrick Doran (@lunch_enjoyer) September 29, 2025
