An ultra Maga told this Trump critic to get over it or ‘go home’ and ended up magnificently owned into next week

Not the first – and very possibly not the last – we’ve featured mega Maga Laura Loomer on these pages.

Loomer, in the likely case you need a recap, is very big on America First – very possibly the biggest – and describes herself as an ‘investigative journalist and founder of something called Loomered.

Anyway, it started when the always followable @mehdirhasan reflected on the latest horrific mass shooting in the US.

An AR-15, an American flag, and a mass shooting. Nothing more American than that, I guess. https://t.co/zyA98FsxzK — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 28, 2025

It was picked up by Loomer, who in true right-wing style suggested if he didn’t like it he could go live somewhere else. Except she went a bit further than that.

You are a Muslim immigrant. You can go back to the UK and the Islamic countries your parents were born in any time you want. Why are you even in the US if you hate it here? Just leave. I don’t get it. What will it take to make you leave? You hate our country. https://t.co/AmkoHMhOQy — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 29, 2025

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because this response by @mehdirhasan wasn’t just everything. It was everything+1.

India is where my parents were born and it is not an ‘Islamic country’. You have the knowledge, intellect, and IQ of a very small (and angry) child. https://t.co/kFoCF6zJFg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 29, 2025

Nailed it!

Don’t insult children please. A door knob is a much more fair comparison. — virgil (@789virgil) September 29, 2025

In the interests of being fair and balanced and all that, Loomer wasn’t finished there.

Oh so your parents were invaders. Now you have chosen to invade my country. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 29, 2025

Except she was, she really was.

Lmaoooooooo white lady talking about ancestral invaders — RigatoniNJacob (@RigatoniNJacob) September 29, 2025

Next!

Source @mehdirhasan