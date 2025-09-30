US comebacks Laura loomer magas

An ultra Maga told this Trump critic to get over it or ‘go home’ and ended up magnificently owned into next week

John Plunkett. Updated September 30th, 2025

Not the first – and very possibly not the last – we’ve featured mega Maga Laura Loomer on these pages.

Loomer, in the likely case you need a recap, is very big on America First – very possibly the biggest – and describes herself as an ‘investigative journalist and founder of something called Loomered.

Anyway, it started when the always followable @mehdirhasan reflected on the latest horrific mass shooting in the US.

It was picked up by Loomer, who in true right-wing style suggested if he didn’t like it he could go live somewhere else. Except she went a bit further than that.

And we’re glad she did – in a way – because this response by @mehdirhasan wasn’t just everything. It was everything+1.

Nailed it!

In the interests of being fair and balanced and all that, Loomer wasn’t finished there.

Except she was, she really was.

Next!

READ MORE

This eco-alert explainer for Americans went wildly viral for reasons which will presumably be obvious – 13 lip-smacking responses

Source @mehdirhasan