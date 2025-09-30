Democratic congressman Hakeem Jeffries used the humiliating truth to respond to Trump’s disgustingly racist AI mockery of him and Chuck Schumer

US Democrats donald trump

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if the most powerful world leader were also a spiteful eight-year-old with access to social media, you’re in luck, because that’s more or less what we’ve got.

As the US teeters on the brink of a government shutdown, the president thought it was appropriate to respond to a statement by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with a video mocking them both – with a generous side order of bigotry just for shits and giggles.

CW: Racism and transphobia

We wouldn’t usually dignify words like that with a transcript, but it’s important for everyone to appreciate how bad it is.

‘There’s no way to sugar-coat it – nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bullshit. Not even black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us, so we need new voters – and if we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us. They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realise that we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of shit, you know – at least for a while until they learn English and they realise they hate us too.’

The Democrats actually want to prevent Trump from making unilateral decisions about spending cuts that adversely affect all ordinary Americans, and a renewal of health insurance subsidies for those on a low income, which will expire at the end of the year without a fresh deal.

Bigotry will get you nowhere. Cancel the Cuts. Lower the Cost. Save Healthcare. We are NOT backing down. pic.twitter.com/D0xyFiIGkC — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) September 30, 2025

People were pretty disgusted by the video.

Donald Trump is an unserious leader and a national embarrassment. https://t.co/MldvLlF52d — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) September 30, 2025

On the eve of a government shutdown Trump is shitposting. https://t.co/maEHuaSiIn — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 30, 2025

This is one of the most demented things Trump has posted pic.twitter.com/7CerKU0QuI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2025

Democrats came to the White House to keep the government open. The President answered with a racist AI video. Anyone searching for an answer on who owns this shutdown — look no further. https://t.co/uSfAENVdd9 — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) September 30, 2025

You’re 80 years old, run a country built by immigration and foreign labor, and trying to actively deny funding health care to immigrants and foreigners on your land. I don’t think you’ll make it to that Heaven you’ve been talking about, but that’s just me. — Jvnior (@JvniorLive) September 30, 2025

The so-called “president” of the United States is a stupid middle school bully. Congrats MAGA. You really “owned us” with this dumb asshole. https://t.co/pK7Rx0m3nG — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 30, 2025

Not only is the president sharing AI manipulated videos, but the videos are truly disgusting, racist, and grotesque. I am truly embarrassed to be an American right now. pic.twitter.com/nqghVKPmwW — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 30, 2025

You have been lying nonstop about the government shut down for the last week. No Democrat is calling for health insurance for undocumented immigrants. Your posts are disgusting and disturbed. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) September 30, 2025

Donald Trump just posted this on Truth Social. He’s a national embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/ofSbXDC2p5 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 30, 2025

Trump posts this AI video on Truth Social tonight where he has Schumer saying that Democrats are all “woke pieces of shit.” I guess the hat means Jeffries is a migrant or something. pic.twitter.com/d9522v8Z0f — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 30, 2025

This feels desperate https://t.co/sf9pSVR2vz — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 30, 2025

Both men had something to say about Trump’s defamatory post. Chuck Schumer was spot on with this assessment of the president.

If you think your shutdown is a joke, it just proves what we all know: You can’t negotiate. You can only throw tantrums. https://t.co/d1QrMSeAh7 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 30, 2025

But Hakeem Jeffries hit him where it will really hurt …right in the Epstein Files. And he didn’t need AI.

