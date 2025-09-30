US Democrats donald trump

Democratic congressman Hakeem Jeffries used the humiliating truth to respond to Trump’s disgustingly racist AI mockery of him and Chuck Schumer

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 30th, 2025

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like if the most powerful world leader were also a spiteful eight-year-old with access to social media, you’re in luck, because that’s more or less what we’ve got.

As the US teeters on the brink of a government shutdown, the president thought it was appropriate to respond to a statement by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer with a video mocking them both – with a generous side order of bigotry just for shits and giggles.

CW: Racism and transphobia

We wouldn’t usually dignify words like that with a transcript, but it’s important for everyone to appreciate how bad it is.

‘There’s no way to sugar-coat it – nobody likes Democrats anymore. We have no voters left because of all of our woke trans bullshit.

Not even black people want to vote for us anymore. Even Latinos hate us, so we need new voters – and if we give all these illegal aliens free healthcare, we might be able to get them on our side so they can vote for us.

They can’t even speak English, so they won’t realise that we’re just a bunch of woke pieces of shit, you know – at least for a while until they learn English and they realise they hate us too.’

The Democrats actually want to prevent Trump from making unilateral decisions about spending cuts that adversely affect all ordinary Americans, and a renewal of health insurance subsidies for those on a low income, which will expire at the end of the year without a fresh deal.

People were pretty disgusted by the video.

Both men had something to say about Trump’s defamatory post. Chuck Schumer was spot on with this assessment of the president.

But Hakeem Jeffries hit him where it will really hurt …right in the Epstein Files. And he didn’t need AI.

