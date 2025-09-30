Trump’s US labour department used an AI image to promote ‘making America skilled again and it was both deeply ironic and perfectly on-point – 17 favourite smackdowns

News AI donald trump fail

The Department of Labor wants you… to use artificial intelligence so the computers can eventually take over the world and make humans obsolete. At least that’s the underlying message of this embarrassingly out-of-touch post.

America’s Future Depends on You. MAKE AMERICA SKILLED AGAIN! https://t.co/IuqkysMA9X pic.twitter.com/4zuJgbHKIA — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) September 27, 2025

Using what is very clearly an AI-generated visual graphic to implore the American workforce to develop important skills via apprenticeship is the epitome of a clueless self own. 50-50 on whether or not they used ChatGPT to write the copy that accompanies the visual slop.

When the replies weren’t pointing out how obviously this art is AI-generated, they were pointing out how closely this image resembles Nazi and Soviet-era propaganda. Either way, they weren’t glowing reviews, that’s for sure.

1.

The irony of using a terrible AI poster instead of hiring a talented artist for this — Retney’s Holocron (@retneysholocron) September 28, 2025

2.

You used AI cause you didn’t want to pay someone skilled — ⚢ ⚢ (@LottieYuriVamp) September 29, 2025

3.

4.

Hmm…where have I seen this before…oh yea…1935 Germany. pic.twitter.com/bQHqPcVtZ5 — DarkCloud (@DarkCloud554) September 28, 2025

5.

I’m going to keep pointing out that it’s deeply ironic that the Department of Labor no longer uses photographs of American Workers and solely seems to communicate through AI Art even as AI is going to become the greatest threat to American Workers — Forrest Miller (@AlwaysFlacko) September 28, 2025

6.

7.

Good times for people who collect propaganda posters from authoritarian countries. pic.twitter.com/8Rrte0DdXf — X (@MikkoJAalto) September 28, 2025

8.