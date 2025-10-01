Social Media autumn memes

People are celebrating the start of spooky season by illustrating the haunting change from September to October – 21 ghoulish greats

Poke Reporter. Updated October 1st, 2025

It’s that time of the year again …spooky season! You may already have spotted friends’ social media pictures develop a cobweb or two. There may be a lot more pumpkin spice on offer in the coffee shop. Perhaps you’re thinking of buying Halloween sweets – and buying more next week because you ate them all.

Amy Schumer sucking her fingers in turn. Text - nom, nom, nom

Over on Bluesky, people are celebrating the switch by comparing September to October, and we really enjoyed these

1.

September 30th/October 1st x

[image or embed]

— BUCKERS (@deathofbuckley.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 11:21 AM

2.

September 30th / October 1st

[image or embed]

— Simon Pegg (@simonpegg.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 11:33 AM

3.

September 30th October 1st

[image or embed]

— Rhydian (@grhydian.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 11:06 AM

4.

September 30th/October 1st.

[image or embed]

— Gulf of Mexico ben Becalel (@benbecalel.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 10:50 AM

5.

September 30th/October 1st

[image or embed]

— Davo Dentetsu – The Davo Electric Railway (@davodentetsu.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 1:48 PM

6.

September 30th/October 1st

[image or embed]

— Soapy Pitts (@soapypitts1977.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 1:47 PM

7.

September 30th/October 1st

[image or embed]

— The Texas Graham Saw Massacre (@grahamofthedead.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 12:03 PM

8.

September 30 October 1

[image or embed]

— Eduardo García-Molina (@egarcmol.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 12:23 PM

9.

September 30th/October 1st

[image or embed]

— TV Live (@tvlive.site) September 30, 2025 at 11:45 AM

10.

September 30 October 1

[image or embed]

— Jason, ex Inferis (@benedictsred.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 10:50 PM

11.

September 30th October 1st

[image or embed]

— Horror Losers (@horrorlosers.bsky.social) September 30, 2025 at 10:52 PM

Article Pages: 1 2