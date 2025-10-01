People are celebrating the start of spooky season by illustrating the haunting change from September to October – 21 ghoulish greats

Social Media autumn memes

It’s that time of the year again …spooky season! You may already have spotted friends’ social media pictures develop a cobweb or two. There may be a lot more pumpkin spice on offer in the coffee shop. Perhaps you’re thinking of buying Halloween sweets – and buying more next week because you ate them all.

Over on Bluesky, people are celebrating the switch by comparing September to October, and we really enjoyed these

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.