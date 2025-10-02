Entertainment apps France

Flashback to this French influencer’s oddly compelling attempt to practise English pronunciation

Poke Staff. Updated October 2nd, 2025

Over on TikTok, a popular French account named tatatopsecret has amassed over a million followers, largely by sharing clips of herself playing games – often with an English language learning element.

In a video she shared in 2024, she showed her frustration at not quite getting the pronunciation right on a couple of words. That, along with her reaction to cracking it, sent the TikTok viral.

Check it out.

@tatatopsecret

♬ son original – tatatopsecret

We prefer how she says “burger”. Might start going for it at the drive-through. Here are a few things TikTok users posted in her comments section.

brb changing our name to ohwayoh.
Oreo

I’ve taken 2 years of French and didn’t understand a word she said.
kvolo923

The burger one reminds me of the Pink Panther.
edelga

It soon landed on Twitter/X, where there was even more love for tatatopsecret.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Someone named @royal_bobby24 really empathised.

Any excuse to watch Steve Martin.

Source tatatopsecret