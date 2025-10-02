Flashback to this French influencer’s oddly compelling attempt to practise English pronunciation
Over on TikTok, a popular French account named tatatopsecret has amassed over a million followers, largely by sharing clips of herself playing games – often with an English language learning element.
In a video she shared in 2024, she showed her frustration at not quite getting the pronunciation right on a couple of words. That, along with her reaction to cracking it, sent the TikTok viral.
Check it out.
@tatatopsecret
We prefer how she says “burger”. Might start going for it at the drive-through. Here are a few things TikTok users posted in her comments section.
brb changing our name to ohwayoh.
Oreo
I’ve taken 2 years of French and didn’t understand a word she said.
kvolo923
The burger one reminds me of the Pink Panther.
edelga
It soon landed on Twitter/X, where there was even more love for tatatopsecret.
i really like this french girl on tiktok the only thing she does is post these videos of her trying to pronounce english words and idk she is just such a diva i love her pic.twitter.com/bInTxNclto
— juniper ★~(◡﹏◕✿) (@junebugparadise) October 14, 2024
1.
The internet needs to build main arteries of wholesome shit like this. Nothing trying to sell something, nothing overly produced, just simple relatable human stuff. https://t.co/MfP8D7YcrP
— Johnny Frana (@johnny_frana) October 15, 2024
2.
Lol love it. Have fun with R’s I’ll keep saying croissant with a hard ant.
— eFly ✌︎ (@eliee99) October 15, 2024
3.
I am obsessed…
Im not a tiktok person at all, but for some reason I just want to watch this girl pronounce English words for hours on end..
Do all French sound this cute when pronouncing English words?
I love it https://t.co/usCN3QrKJE
— The Welsh Hunter (@TheWelshHunter) October 16, 2024
4.
diva really hit us with the “i’m better than you” at the end
— f.₳RT (@cNFTfART) October 15, 2024
5.
the worst thing about social media is that i fall madly in love with someone i'll never meet about once a week https://t.co/1Yliqh0tqu
— no SILKSONG so now i am playing METROID PRIME 2 (@Lectril) October 15, 2024
6.
Noone could have prepared me for that Oreo pronunciation
— Ksana (@bigarms4me) October 15, 2024
7.
I love this so much. https://t.co/B6r1WnnSud
— HeadologyMagic (@HeadologyMtG) October 15, 2024
8.
I just laughed so hard I spit out my soup https://t.co/Koa11MMwxg
— Elizaveta / エリザヴェータ (@elizavetaka) October 15, 2024
9.
Text: Oreo
Girl: Oh-ey-oh-ey-oh https://t.co/BQFJuHSUmk pic.twitter.com/sqdLsU7wLj
— tony (@ra1ny_szn) October 15, 2024
10.
french girl pronouncing oreo https://t.co/U3lrRDtNdr pic.twitter.com/RFQHBd4iqT
— gunner (@xanzizan) October 15, 2024
11.
Her “hot dog” is very impressive given you do not pronounce H in French https://t.co/EZcGeGzw1H
— sweetpea golightly’s bottegas (@internetbebe23) October 15, 2024
Someone named @royal_bobby24 really empathised.
Me trying to say Spanish words to @duolingo. How many different ways do I have to say "Juan" for it to say it's correct.
— 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 15, 2024
Any excuse to watch Steve Martin.
https://t.co/fhibqfX8VW pic.twitter.com/G7TwAUZFKa
— shy hulud (@krazyfrog) October 15, 2024
