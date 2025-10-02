Flashback to this French influencer’s oddly compelling attempt to practise English pronunciation

Entertainment apps France

Over on TikTok, a popular French account named tatatopsecret has amassed over a million followers, largely by sharing clips of herself playing games – often with an English language learning element.

In a video she shared in 2024, she showed her frustration at not quite getting the pronunciation right on a couple of words. That, along with her reaction to cracking it, sent the TikTok viral.

Check it out.

We prefer how she says “burger”. Might start going for it at the drive-through. Here are a few things TikTok users posted in her comments section.

brb changing our name to ohwayoh.

Oreo

I’ve taken 2 years of French and didn’t understand a word she said.

kvolo923

The burger one reminds me of the Pink Panther.

edelga

It soon landed on Twitter/X, where there was even more love for tatatopsecret.

i really like this french girl on tiktok the only thing she does is post these videos of her trying to pronounce english words and idk she is just such a diva i love her pic.twitter.com/bInTxNclto — juniper ★~(◡﹏◕✿) (@junebugparadise) October 14, 2024

1.

The internet needs to build main arteries of wholesome shit like this. Nothing trying to sell something, nothing overly produced, just simple relatable human stuff. https://t.co/MfP8D7YcrP — Johnny Frana (@johnny_frana) October 15, 2024

2.

Lol love it. Have fun with R’s I’ll keep saying croissant with a hard ant. — eFly ✌︎ (@eliee99) October 15, 2024

3.

I am obsessed… Im not a tiktok person at all, but for some reason I just want to watch this girl pronounce English words for hours on end..

Do all French sound this cute when pronouncing English words?

I love it https://t.co/usCN3QrKJE — The Welsh Hunter (@TheWelshHunter) October 16, 2024

4.

diva really hit us with the “i’m better than you” at the end — f.₳RT (@cNFTfART) October 15, 2024

5.

the worst thing about social media is that i fall madly in love with someone i'll never meet about once a week https://t.co/1Yliqh0tqu — no SILKSONG so now i am playing METROID PRIME 2 (@Lectril) October 15, 2024

6.

Noone could have prepared me for that Oreo pronunciation — Ksana (@bigarms4me) October 15, 2024

7.

I love this so much. https://t.co/B6r1WnnSud — HeadologyMagic (@HeadologyMtG) October 15, 2024

8.

I just laughed so hard I spit out my soup https://t.co/Koa11MMwxg — Elizaveta / エリザヴェータ (@elizavetaka) October 15, 2024

9.

10.

11.

Her “hot dog” is very impressive given you do not pronounce H in French https://t.co/EZcGeGzw1H — sweetpea golightly’s bottegas (@internetbebe23) October 15, 2024

Someone named @royal_bobby24 really empathised.

Me trying to say Spanish words to @duolingo. How many different ways do I have to say "Juan" for it to say it's correct. — 4KT WHO YOU HATE (@royal_bobby24) October 15, 2024

Any excuse to watch Steve Martin.

READ MORE

This Irish comedian landed what might just be the perfect French language joke and it’s simply magnifique

Source tatatopsecret Image Screengrab