JD Vance took aim at ‘illegal aliens’ blocking up ER waiting rooms and these 13 comebacks should be available on prescription

To the world of JD Vance, now, where the vice president has been talking about how long Americans have to wait for treatment in the hospital emergency room.

And it wasn’t lack of funding to blame or anything to do with the federal government, obviously – no sir! – it was those pesky ‘illegal aliens’ which Vance suggested people had probably noticed in front of them in the waiting room queue.

Vance: “If you’re an American citizen and you’ve been to the hospital in the last few years, you’ve probably noticed that wait times are especially large and very often somebody who’s there in the ER is an illegal alien. Why do those people get healthcare benefits at hospitals… pic.twitter.com/oWF7oCSLqK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025

And it got all the condemnation you’d expect. Which is to say, a lot.

The argument that “ this human should not be seen by a dr even if they are dying because they weren’t born on this land” is the most anti Christian shit I’ve ever heard. — Kaitlin Knoblock (@kaitlinknob1ock) October 1, 2025

Vance is lying his ass off about the politics but it’s worth confronting the principle: I don’t want to live in a society where doctors are forced to let people just die outside of the ER because they’re undocumented and “can’t even speak English.” That’s fucking barbaric https://t.co/supC5lkNn0 — Paul Blest (@pblest) October 1, 2025

I know when I’m in the emergency room, I’m always thinking about the immigration status of the other people in the room AND NOT THE INTENSE KIDNEY STONE PAIN THAT BROUGHT ME HERE. — Chris Robinson (@ChrisRobinsonNJ) October 1, 2025

Emergency rooms are required by law to treat anyone. If JD wants to repeal that, he’s literally advocating for letting people die in the lobby. Real “pro-life” of him. https://t.co/VzXCcyuQTU — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 1, 2025

Remember, Vance admitted to lying about cat and dog eating Haitians to help the campaign. Lying about immigrants is his main area of expertise. https://t.co/9aJCND7zWo — Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) October 1, 2025

