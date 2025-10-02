US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt’s next-level hissy fit when a White House reporter asked a properly legitimate question had people clamouring for so much more of this sort of thing

John Plunkett. Updated October 2nd, 2025

One of the recurring themes of Donald Trump’s return has been the clamour for the White House to do more to hold the President to account.

And this was a classic example of one particular correspondent doing just that, with a question that was not just legitimate but frankly essential about the conflict of interests of Trump’s son in law, Jared Kushner.

And press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s next-level hissy fit suggests it hit the absolute sweet spot.

Much more of this sort of thing, please!

