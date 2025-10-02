Karoline Leavitt’s next-level hissy fit when a White House reporter asked a properly legitimate question had people clamouring for so much more of this sort of thing

US donald trump Karoline Leavitt

One of the recurring themes of Donald Trump’s return has been the clamour for the White House to do more to hold the President to account.

And this was a classic example of one particular correspondent doing just that, with a question that was not just legitimate but frankly essential about the conflict of interests of Trump’s son in law, Jared Kushner.

And press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s next-level hissy fit suggests it hit the absolute sweet spot.

Q: How did the White House decide it was appropriate for Jared Kushner to be working on matters that involve Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia — 3 countries combined that have given him more than $2.5b LEAVITT: It’s frankly despicable that you’re trying to suggest that it’s… pic.twitter.com/y1veEaG3rW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 1, 2025

Much more of this sort of thing, please!

1.

I’m confused how it is despicable to ask that question. These are exactly the kinds of questions we have been begging reporters & TV hosts to ask. And you see when they do get asked how sensitive they are about it. Much, much more of this. More crypto questions, Qatar, UAE, etc. https://t.co/j1x7ORS3N5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 1, 2025

2.

Notice that abuse aside she doesn’t actually answer the question https://t.co/cfAolrbSAm — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 1, 2025

3.

I’m sorry, I must have missed your answer to the question @pressSec. I think your evasion and gaslighting are frankly despicable. — Pam H (@pamheinrich) October 1, 2025

4.

WH press conference rule number one: If asked an uncomfortable question you don’t have an acceptable answer to – attack the questioner. — Jennifer Tammaro (@Jennanjack) October 1, 2025

5.

How dare you question our corruption?!?!?! — ×͜× (@bn_thr_dn_tht) October 1, 2025

