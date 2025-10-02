Politics donald trump mike johnson

Mike Johnson was challenged about ‘unhinged’ and ‘unwell’ Donald Trump and his eye-opening response was the polar opposite of reassuring – 18 totally on-point reactions

Saul Hutson. Updated October 2nd, 2025

The gig might be up on this Weekend At Bernie’s routine the White House keeps trying to prop up in front of the American public with Donald Trump.

In a massively viral clip floating around the internet, Pennsylvania state representative Madeleine Dean confronts Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, about Trump’s mental stability. The conversation took place on the heels of President Trump’s bizarre, rambling, and often embarrassing speech in front of the country’s top military leaders in Quantico, VA this week.

It was… awkward to say the least.

No one knows the particulars of Trump’s health status at this point, but anyone who has seen his public behavior lately can’t possibly think it’s “good.” Johnson doesn’t really have an answer for how Trump is acting, and even goes so far as to say he didn’t “see” the president’s speech. (Which feels a little hard to believe…)

Johnson’s inability to provide a proper or definitive rebuttal is concerning for anyone out there left who thinks Trump has the mental capacity to lead America through a government shutdown. The internet had a lot of thoughts on the exchange.

