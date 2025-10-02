The way this model deals with a stumble is an accidental life lesson

Entertainment Funny fails

Falls are a hazard of the catwalk model’s life – although it’s usually the women, forced to stomp their way down the runway in insanely high stiletto heels.

A clip of Russian male model Andrew Praksin stumbling, back in 2018, resurfaced. It’s definitely worth a second look if you saw it the first time, or a first look if you didn’t.

When life gives you lemons – in human form.

Andrew, who now lives in Shanghai, inspired Redditor u/Happy_go_luc to give the clip the title –

Turn your failures into something fantastic

u/STOPAC disagreed.

There’s nothing fantastic about summoning a dark lord with that ritualistic dance.

It just made us think of this –

