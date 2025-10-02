The way this model deals with a stumble is an accidental life lesson
Falls are a hazard of the catwalk model’s life – although it’s usually the women, forced to stomp their way down the runway in insanely high stiletto heels.
A clip of Russian male model Andrew Praksin stumbling, back in 2018, resurfaced. It’s definitely worth a second look if you saw it the first time, or a first look if you didn’t.
When life gives you lemons – in human form.
Andrew, who now lives in Shanghai, inspired Redditor u/Happy_go_luc to give the clip the title –
Turn your failures into something fantastic
u/STOPAC disagreed.
There’s nothing fantastic about summoning a dark lord with that ritualistic dance.
It just made us think of this –
Source r/Unexpected Image Screengrab