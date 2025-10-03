Fox News got wildly over-excited after Barron Trump ‘brought a girl home’ and they sank so low they basically journeyed to the centre of the earth

Politics barron trump cringe Fox News

Unfortunately, this might be the most investigating Fox News has done on any story.

Fox News anchors Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas used actual, on-air time on a recent segment to discuss the President’s son, Barron Trump. The talk quickly degenerated into a discussion about a recent date. The innuendo got weirder and grosser the more they talked.

Creepiest shit imaginable — two middle aged Fox stars discussing on national television how Barron Trump is a “ladies man” who has “got game,” and contemplating whether he got laid on a recent date. pic.twitter.com/uWuUMHBiJ3 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 1, 2025

Why is a purported news organization discussing the sex life of the president’s son? “Barron Trump brought a girl home” is an actual chyron that ran on a real TV network. “This guy’s got game,” is something an actual news anchor said. “A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive,” is an actual quote they tried to use as a “source” for this “story.”

Satire might be dead but that didn’t stop the replies from trying.

1.

DEAR LEADER’S SON BRINGS GIRL HOME!! EVERYONE CHEER! DYNASTY SECURED! pic.twitter.com/zEZXSCUXsE — AJ Punk (@SilentSnow89) October 1, 2025

2.

those quotes remind me of when Donald would call reporters and pretend to be someone else so that he could leak flattering stories about himself — Kristen (Sad Girl Autumn Version) (@kristenisbored) October 1, 2025

3.

Nope. He’s more like a ‘keep your drink covered when he’s anywhere near you’ kind of dude. Yuck. — AnnRuth (@AnnRuth8587) October 1, 2025

4.

Actually, they’re just all happy Barron Trump hasn’t been found with a trunk full of dead skinned animals with missing organs, a barrel of hydrochloric acid, and a “How to Become a Psychopath without Getting Caught For Dummies” book… — Susa E Jordan (@SusaEJordan) October 1, 2025

5.

Why the fuck are Republicans so obsessed with people’s sex lives? Truly weird shit.#MAGAIsTrash — GOPTraitorsToAmerica (@capnhap73) October 1, 2025

6.

The US is truly in the “last days of Rome” era where decency and progress is at an all time low. — Andy G (@Amalric) October 1, 2025

7.