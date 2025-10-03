Politics barron trump cringe Fox News

Fox News got wildly over-excited after Barron Trump ‘brought a girl home’ and they sank so low they basically journeyed to the centre of the earth

Saul Hutson. Updated October 3rd, 2025

Unfortunately, this might be the most investigating Fox News has done on any story.

Fox News anchors Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas used actual, on-air time on a recent segment to discuss the President’s son, Barron Trump. The talk quickly degenerated into a discussion about a recent date. The innuendo got weirder and grosser the more they talked.

Why is a purported news organization discussing the sex life of the president’s son? “Barron Trump brought a girl home” is an actual chyron that ran on a real TV network. “This guy’s got game,” is something an actual news anchor said. “A lot of people seem to think he’s pretty attractive,” is an actual quote they tried to use as a “source” for this “story.”

Satire might be dead but that didn’t stop the replies from trying.

