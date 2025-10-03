Politics healthcare immigration Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt lacked the basic human decency to answer a question about hospital ERs and it’s a chilling glimpse of this Trump administration’s soul

Saul Hutson. Updated October 3rd, 2025

Karoline Leavitt is a monster and she’s mad at the media for pointing it out.

Leavitt’s latest ill-informed outburst attacking a member of the White House press corps was incited by a question about checking the immigration status of hospital emergency room patients. It’s as incorrect as it is out-of-touch.

Leavitt is angry at being pressed on the inhumanity of her Administration’s policies. Rather than consider the impact of her and her boss’s actions, she angrily doubles down and starts blaming Joe Biden. It’s straight out of the Maga playbook and it’s growing extremely tiresome.

Leavitt did not have a lot of defenders in the replies.

