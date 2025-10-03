Karoline Leavitt lacked the basic human decency to answer a question about hospital ERs and it’s a chilling glimpse of this Trump administration’s soul

Politics healthcare immigration Karoline Leavitt

Karoline Leavitt is a monster and she’s mad at the media for pointing it out.

Leavitt’s latest ill-informed outburst attacking a member of the White House press corps was incited by a question about checking the immigration status of hospital emergency room patients. It’s as incorrect as it is out-of-touch.

REPORTER: Should ERs check immigration status before treating a dying patient? LEAVITT: That’s probably not a question for me to answer. That’s a question for healthcare professionals and legal experts to answer. (That’s not a no!) pic.twitter.com/EOebtDZKkT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 2, 2025

Leavitt is angry at being pressed on the inhumanity of her Administration’s policies. Rather than consider the impact of her and her boss’s actions, she angrily doubles down and starts blaming Joe Biden. It’s straight out of the Maga playbook and it’s growing extremely tiresome.

Leavitt did not have a lot of defenders in the replies.

As a healthcare worker I’ll answer for her then. The answer is No. Not only is it illegal. It’s unethical. It’s evil. — Chaplain Dollar Tree Darth Vader (@TheRealRhllor) October 2, 2025

So we already have a literal act of congress (EMTALA) that answers that question. It’s the same act Republicans are lying about with their “dems want healthcare for immigrants” bullshit. Reagan signed it into law. She’s either disingenuous or stupid or both. — wine-stained lens (@winestainedlens) October 2, 2025

BREAKING: In a shocking moment, when asked if ER’s should check immigration status before treating a dying patient, Karoline Leavitt crashes out on a rant about Biden and refuses to answer. The correct answer, for human beings, is “no.”pic.twitter.com/jn8iUKdog3 — Really American (@ReallyAmerican1) October 2, 2025

Brought to you by the pro-life party. https://t.co/1PKcLlrZcb — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 2, 2025

You see how FIGHTING puts them on the back foot and forces them to expose the insanity of their policy ideas? That’s the entire point and we need to double down. — Bhavik Lathia (@bhaviklathia) October 2, 2025

