The internet’s favourite menswear expert must still hold a Top Burn award for this savage response to a right-wing commentator

Social Media burns Derek Guy

It’s baffling that anybody still goes toe-to-toe with Derek Guy – menswear expert and distrutor of astonishingly effective putdowns – yet right-leaning anti-Liberal political scientist Wilfred Reilly decided to throw himself to the wolves. Okay, wolf.

In 2024, he recklessly drew attention to himself with this post.

Derek Guy was tagged in the replies, and his comeback was top class.

nothing to do with suits or politics. i blocked you bc you stole part of forgiato blow's beard and now appear on fox news with it to taunt him pic.twitter.com/weYGmUOcSk — derek guy (@dieworkwear) October 25, 2024

That’s what you call bespoke.

We can’t argue with this.

