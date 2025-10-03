Our 25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter tweets of the week

TGI Friday – or TFI, if you’re really feeling the weight of the week.

We can’t make the weekend come any sooner. We can’t fix the problems that plague the world right now. We can’t help you win the lottery. What we can do, however, is offer you 25 funny things from twitter that made us smile or even laugh this week.

We hope they can take your mind off it all for five minutes.

1.

ME ON A TRAIN: Oh no, I accidentally clicked a video with sound! Oh god, people heard a second of loud sound from my phone. I have torn the social contract. EVERYBODY ELSE ON TRAIN: hell yeah, train time, time to watch the loudest TikToks — David Weigel (@daveweigel) September 27, 2025

2.

How much you wanna bet there’s a coyote under that? pic.twitter.com/4w5V2gDiiQ — Ruairí Ó Cléirigh (@RedKingRuairi1) September 26, 2025

3.

when I was a kid my mom would make me give my little brother a turn on Crash Bandicoot and I would have to sit there and watch him run off the map and waste all my extra lives and that's sort of how it feels to watch the news right now — Janel Comeau (@VeryBadLlama) September 29, 2025

4.

“Can we get a nice fall day it’s almost October” Mother Nature: pic.twitter.com/XDuVzWhcre — Midwest vs. Everybody (@midwestern_ope) September 29, 2025

5.

wow single women can truly have nothing anymore might as well be dead pic.twitter.com/IlfaFr4WVb — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) October 1, 2025

6.

ever since I was a little girl I knew I never wanted to download the Microsoft Authenticator app on my personal phone to access every professional platform necessary to do my job. — Em Dash (@hillbilly_emily) September 30, 2025

7.

“We asked a hundred people who you are. None of them knew.” pic.twitter.com/uhtJmLJhva — Mark Hammond (@MarkHam80780803) October 1, 2025

8.

I'm calling bullshit! Been up since 4am and haven't seen a single worm! — Dewald (@katvis5034) October 2, 2025

9.

At Labour’s Conference, an unapologetic Keir Starmer announces drastic cuts – traditional three-word slogans are to be slashed by 33% pic.twitter.com/PKcAkP1j1l — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 30, 2025

10.

If America is shut down we should sneak in and change their spellings back to the correct English ones, and replace the missing 'u' in their words. — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) October 1, 2025

11.

How it feels to use the word "behooves" pic.twitter.com/Pzte2cj33u — pasta salad (@bitchwife420) October 1, 2025

12.