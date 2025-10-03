This Question Time woman’s take on the hypocrisy of rioting anti-migrant protesters went wildly viral and totally nails it

Politics Question Time

Time to turn now to BBC1’s Question Time, where the political discussion show this week went to Northern Ireland.

And there was one moment in particular that went viral, this audience member’s take on the hypocrisy – so she saw it – of rioting anti-migrant protestors, against the background of the 28 women who were murdred in Northern Ireland over the last five years.

Lady with long hair, “Over the summer we had riots and vigilante groups here and a lot of politicians came out and said these people have legitimate concerns” “We’ve had 28 women murdered in the last five years” “It seems there is less appetite to come out and riot when the… pic.twitter.com/0WfzDx9Dob — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) October 2, 2025

And it wasn’t just the studio audience who were applauding.

The lady is 100% correct — douglas pearl (@douglaspearl3) October 3, 2025

She’s got a bloody good point ! — Mayfaye (@gemini2359) October 3, 2025

✊ that’s it my sister – violence against women shouldn’t ever be allowed to be used for racism https://t.co/RKPadSIA5X — ryhn24.bsky.social #freePalestine✊️ (@rins2pworth) October 2, 2025

