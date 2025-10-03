Politics Question Time

This Question Time woman’s take on the hypocrisy of rioting anti-migrant protesters went wildly viral and totally nails it

John Plunkett. Updated October 3rd, 2025

Time to turn now to BBC1’s Question Time, where the political discussion show this week went to Northern Ireland.

And there was one moment in particular that went viral, this audience member’s take on the hypocrisy – so she saw it – of rioting anti-migrant protestors, against the background of the 28 women who were murdred in Northern Ireland over the last five years.

And it wasn’t just the studio audience who were applauding.

