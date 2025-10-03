This Twitter troll posted an image of a subservient, 1950’s housewife and was owned back to the Stone Age – 15 twenty-first century clapbacks

Politics self-own toxic masculinity

Some people just want things to be like they used to be. In this specific case, that means things like a wife who doesn’t have any rights, and just exists to bear children and cook for her big strong man.

Let this almost certainly AI-generated image, posted by the appropriately named Toxic Cowboy, do the talking.

The overlaid text implies that women have been conditioned to think differently about what kind of life they’d like to lead. Presumably one that might align more with their own personal ambitions, one that might not look exactly like this. And the only reason they think that is because of the media.

There’s a lot wrong about this line of thinking, most of which is outlined pretty cleanly in these righteously indignant replies.

1.

2.

pic.twitter.com/YP68lffbih — RJT ❄️✈️ I stand with Ukraine (@JohnThoFa) September 30, 2025

3.

So the woman in the illustration is fee to go out with friends, take on a job of her own, and have her own bank account? — Drayson (@Rjinswand) October 1, 2025

4.

Ignoring the fact that women also weren’t allowed bank accounts, jobs, property, the right to vote etc etc but sure boil it down to “feminist hate cooking for their family !” — T (@TonysGroove) October 1, 2025

5.

It was oppressive – the woman had to do all the physical and emotional labour of caregiving she barely had any help from the husband. She also didn't have a lot of autonomy in terms of money and power outside of the domestic space. — KAS (@Sorems12) October 1, 2025

6.

*to convince men they were entitled to this by god's will — mangoninja (@m4ngon1nja) October 1, 2025

7.

It is if you want to force women to do it. — Mahogany Brown (@AnnaRight6) October 1, 2025

8.

Oh no, women now have the FREEDOM to do this if they want to! — GaiusDeer @EF, FurcoNZ (@GaiusGuy) September 30, 2025

9.

Nobody thinks that situation is oppressive. What is oppressive is forcing this picture on those that don't want that, enforcing that this is the only way of being 'happy', that it cannot be the other way around, or both working, or without kids, or a single or two dads/mums.. — Pieter #FreePalestine #BLM #TransRightsNow (@P_Bots) September 30, 2025

10.

If you don’t have a real choice other than this, then it’s oppressive — Saleos_ (@evilSaleos) October 1, 2025

11.

Whenever I see stuff like this I remember that the first criminal prosecution of marital rape in the US didn't happen until 1978 and it wasn't illegal in all 50 states until 1993 https://t.co/8fMnYlH48i — Gillian Branstetter (@GBBranstetter) September 30, 2025

12.

Guess what, it doesn't need any propaganda to realize it's oppressive to force women into the role YOU want them to have. — Neuromancer (@duckevara) October 1, 2025

13.

why does it say toxic masculinity in the corner like bro just giving the game away now — Autistic Anarchy ☯️☣️♠️ (@AnarchoHelenism) October 1, 2025

14.

Romanticizing the past. Common mistake. — Curious Kitty (@Curiouskitty907) October 1, 2025

15.

Since women had no choice in the matter yeah it was oppressive — ️‍ ᛕɪʟʟ ᱬ (@ZsForZedd) September 30, 2025

