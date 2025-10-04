Entertainment apartheid ireland South africa

This Irish comedian’s tale of how the ‘grapefruit ladies’ of Dublin helped to battle apartheid in South Africa is absolutely incredible

David Harris. Updated October 4th, 2025

We confess that we were unaware of the story of the Dublin ‘grapefruit ladies’ and their role in shifting government policy in 1980s Ireland. But thanks to Irish comedian and author David Nihill we are now in complete awe of Mary Manning and her colleagues in their fight against the apartheid regime in South Africa at the time.

It’s a truly wonderful and heart-warming tale, masterfully told by Nihill.

Thanks to John O’Connell for sharing on Twitter. It’s a wild ride!

1.

Great stuff! Others loved it too…

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

Source @jdpoc Image Screengrab, Screengrab