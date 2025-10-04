This Irish comedian’s tale of how the ‘grapefruit ladies’ of Dublin helped to battle apartheid in South Africa is absolutely incredible

Entertainment apartheid ireland South africa

We confess that we were unaware of the story of the Dublin ‘grapefruit ladies’ and their role in shifting government policy in 1980s Ireland. But thanks to Irish comedian and author David Nihill we are now in complete awe of Mary Manning and her colleagues in their fight against the apartheid regime in South Africa at the time.

It’s a truly wonderful and heart-warming tale, masterfully told by Nihill.

Thanks to John O’Connell for sharing on Twitter. It’s a wild ride!

This is a feckin' AMAZING story. pic.twitter.com/rEAV53i9EO — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) October 2, 2025

Great stuff! Others loved it too…

I used to walk past that Dunnes Stores in Dublin regularly at the time as my school was nearby. They were the best Dubs you could ever know. — Irish Emergency Logistics Team (@irishelt) October 3, 2025

Great little known piece of history.

Go Ireland. — Dittoshadow (@joelweihe) October 3, 2025

This is so inspiring. — Jennifer (@JenWorldWell) October 2, 2025

Wow Everything makes a difference – no matter how small — saamid (@grey_gh0st_) October 3, 2025

This was during yet another recession that Ireland was experiencing. These were working class women who could ill afford to loose their jobs; yet they didn’t think twice. They’re absolute legends. — Rachael R (@RendleRachael) October 3, 2025

The importance of the small things.

The importance of believing in something despite all the adversities. — Gustavo Gabilondo (@greengranota) October 3, 2025

A gentle wave that turned into a Tsunami ✊ — Shirl (@Shirl0774613395) October 2, 2025

Best story I’ve heard in years!!! — Tiny Ripple (@HopeRipple2) October 3, 2025

Must have dust in my eyes or something because I'm all teary… — zdcrown (@zdcrown159937) October 2, 2025

We need a movie or mini series — maire mallet (@nevie03) October 2, 2025

Terrific story and terrific bit of history. — Random Bot (@randombott) October 2, 2025

The power of the few can get noticed. Well done to those ladies, Nimrod and all of those who fought apartheid! — LizzieB (@lb230) October 3, 2025

I grew up in Dublin during this time and it shaped my life. Standing together we can change the world #freepalestine — StellarCat ️‍ (@cat_senna) October 2, 2025

Bloody beautiful story — christine (@christi35065788) October 3, 2025

Beautiful ❤️ — Sonja Raymond (@SonjaRaymond10) October 3, 2025

Source @jdpoc Image Screengrab, Screengrab