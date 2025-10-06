This 1987 interview with Donald Trump talking about ‘the best book he’s ever read’ is exactly as cringeworthy as you’d expect

US MAGA trump

Hailed as a masterpiece of American literature, Tom Wolfe’s 1987 book The Bonfire of the Vanities was a pitch-perfect drama about politics, ambition and greed in 1980s New York City – a world which was of course very familiar to Donald Trump.

Indeed, it’s main protagonist is Sherman McCoy, a Wall Street millionaire with a huge ego who believes his net worth makes him untouchable. Sound familiar?

Shortly after the book came out, Trump appeared on CNN to plug his own (co-authored) book, The Art of the Deal.

He was asked about his reading habits. It’s typical Trump fare, infuriating yet bleakly hilarious.

When Trump was asked about the best book he’d read… pic.twitter.com/X2IxGAKKL9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 22, 2025

Amazing. But not in the least surprising. Let’s look at the comments.

1.

All these years later, he's still using the same handful of phrases over and over. He never learned any new words. What an embarrassment. — CarolinaGirl (@CarolinaBlessd) September 22, 2025

2.

"I really can't hear with this earphone by the way" The king of bullshit right there. — Chris Russell (@chrisrusseltech) September 22, 2025

3.

Let’s go to his favorite Bible verses…. He’s so well read. pic.twitter.com/s9WW6v8jZB — Mason (@masonisonx) September 22, 2025

4.

He’s never read a single book and it’s perfectly obvious by the way that he speaks. — Caren Sun (@SunCaren80991) September 22, 2025

5.

Trump is a compulsive liar and has lied his entire life pic.twitter.com/Vv8pIsG6M9 — JeSuisCHBleuBlancRouge (@HabsHappy) September 22, 2025

6.

7.

This is still how he responds to questions about specific policy questions. Second grade teachers would spot this BS and be more effective than the white house press corps — Oh,Jay (@jhibbs27) September 22, 2025

8.

He didn’t even write his own book lol — Ron Burgundy (@trumplooksfat) September 22, 2025

9.

A: "Sure, I like classical music. Like Mozart, Chopin, and the others."

B: "Oh! Which piece of Mozart do you prefer?"

A: "The last one! So good I can't wait for next one!" — Taladris (@taladris) September 22, 2025

10.

Always the conman… — Lisa (@Limare64) September 22, 2025

11.

This is like a kid doing a book report when they didn’t read the book — Nightmare Fuel: Circus of Brencay (@BrendenBerg25) September 22, 2025

12.

He's a chronic liar. Even if you're a fan of his, you have to admit he is. He's mastered the art of lying. He always has a way with words, sure, but that's the exact reason why people believe his lies. His lies are so meticulously crafted. https://t.co/WRN2G23pme — RYAN (@RyanWritings) September 22, 2025

13.

This guy lies as he breathes and has never read a book in his life. https://t.co/N4aVT2BJm6 — "El Baron" (@BCdeMontesquieu) September 22, 2025

14.

1) Attack, Attack, Attack

2)Admit nothing and deny everything

3)Always claim victory and never admit defeat https://t.co/8mKZ2JHsP5 — Nick | ❤️ (@walyacup) September 22, 2025

15.

Quickest way to get anybody to lie right to your face is asking them what’s the last book they read https://t.co/WaUjlIW6Fy — Hoffa (@DatLTB) September 22, 2025

16.

He has been such a bullshitter and not a very clever one at that. To his credit, though, he is absolutely shameless and remains unfazed even when caught lying. https://t.co/SXfv1RISSr — ϽΓΣⱤẛ∁ (@CholericCleric) September 22, 2025

17.

The biggest liar on planet earth https://t.co/LmfSbpHZVn — Chin (@chinster202) September 22, 2025

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab