This 1987 interview with Donald Trump talking about ‘the best book he’s ever read’ is exactly as cringeworthy as you’d expect

David Harris. Updated October 6th, 2025

Hailed as a masterpiece of American literature, Tom Wolfe’s 1987 book The Bonfire of the Vanities was a pitch-perfect drama about politics, ambition and greed in 1980s New York City – a world which was of course very familiar to Donald Trump.

Indeed, it’s main protagonist is Sherman McCoy, a Wall Street millionaire with a huge ego who believes his net worth makes him untouchable. Sound familiar?

Shortly after the book came out, Trump appeared on CNN to plug his own (co-authored) book, The Art of the Deal.

He was asked about his reading habits. It’s typical Trump fare, infuriating yet bleakly hilarious.

Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing on Twitter.

Amazing. But not in the least surprising. Let’s look at the comments.

Source Republicans Against Trump Image Screengrab