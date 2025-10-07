Karoline Leavitt suggested reporters were accusing Donald Trump of a military coup and the internet bellowed as one – 15 ferociously on-point responses

Politics Karoline Leavitt national guard

No one thinks Karoline Leavitt’s job is easy. Every day she has to walk out in front of a bunch of reporters who just want the truth about what’s going on at the White House. Her challenge, unfortunately, is that she’s not allowed to tell the truth. You can understand the conundrum.

That clash came to a particularly embarrassing head at Leavitt’s most recent presser. The White House Press Secretary was pushed about her boss’s penchant for unleashing the military on American cities and whether or not that should be a fear for more cities moving forward. Her answer spoke volumes.

Q: “Do Democrats not have reason to be concerned that there are long term plans by this administration to keep the U.S. military or National Guard in American cities?” Leavitt: “You guys are framing this like the president wants to take over American cities with the military.” pic.twitter.com/kR0KH34A9Q — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) October 6, 2025

For most of the Administration’s reign of terror, they’ve tried to tell us they’re taking over the country using the military without actually saying it. But Leavitt slipped up this time. There seemed to be a moment of recognition hidden behind her eyes as the words came spilling out of her mouth, but then she quickly reverted to form to change the subject and call on another reporter.

The gaffe did not get past eagle-eyed online viewers.

1.

Probably because that is *quite literally* what’s happening. https://t.co/CjmULPJxCh — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) October 6, 2025

2.

If someone shows you who they are by their actions believe it — Renegade Cowboy ⚓️ (@Rene_gadeCowboy) October 6, 2025

3.

It’s almost like he has said it out loud multiple times, constantly posts about it, and has been trying to do it every day https://t.co/6oAch1P9gI — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 6, 2025

4.

Trump has mobilized the National Guard across multiple states, even violating court orders by deploying other states’ forces into cities such as Los Angeles, Portland, Chicago, etc. It sure as fuck sounds like wanting to “take over American cities with the military” to me. — Brian E (@MysticRhythms87) October 6, 2025

5.

Karoline Leavitt admits Donald Trump wants the military to continue to take over American cities across the country. DO NOT ALLOW THEM TO NORMALIZE THIS. https://t.co/g7bk42bSrN — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) October 6, 2025

6.

Silly White House media. It’s not like Trump ever said anything like this. Oh, wait. pic.twitter.com/yxmmPwqkx7 — Mark Concannon (@MarkConcannonSU) October 6, 2025

7.