Politics Karoline Leavitt national guard

Karoline Leavitt suggested reporters were accusing Donald Trump of a military coup and the internet bellowed as one – 15 ferociously on-point responses

Saul Hutson. Updated October 7th, 2025

No one thinks Karoline Leavitt’s job is easy. Every day she has to walk out in front of a bunch of reporters who just want the truth about what’s going on at the White House. Her challenge, unfortunately, is that she’s not allowed to tell the truth. You can understand the conundrum.

That clash came to a particularly embarrassing head at Leavitt’s most recent presser. The White House Press Secretary was pushed about her boss’s penchant for unleashing the military on American cities and whether or not that should be a fear for more cities moving forward. Her answer spoke volumes.

For most of the Administration’s reign of terror, they’ve tried to tell us they’re taking over the country using the military without actually saying it. But Leavitt slipped up this time. There seemed to be a moment of recognition hidden behind her eyes as the words came spilling out of her mouth, but then she quickly reverted to form to change the subject and call on another reporter.

The gaffe did not get past eagle-eyed online viewers.

