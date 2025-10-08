25 of the funniest posts we’ve seen on Bluesky this week

Social Media Bluesky

Happy Hump Day, to all who work the traditional five-day week. By the end of today, you’ll be over the hump and on the way to the weekend. To celebrate, we’ve gathered 25 very funny posts, fresh from Bluesky.

If they make you smile, share your favourites.

1.

ATTORNEY: are you sure you two can’t work it out WIFE: he calls blue cheese “blooch” ATTORNEY: i’ll draw up the papers — Frovo (@frovo.bsky.social) October 4, 2025 at 11:46 PM

2.

[Blind Date] Her: "I'm sorry but you don't really look like your profile picture" Incredible Hulk: "Oh yeah?! Well, the traffic getting here was a nightmare" — Frank Ray Whitehouse (He/Him) (@wheeltod.bsky.social) October 7, 2025 at 5:29 PM

3.

Paralysed with fear, my shame apparent, I gaze in horror as my wife discovers my secret stash of Barry Manilow DVDs. — bloody bacon popsicle (@gupton68.bsky.social) October 3, 2025 at 1:42 PM

4.

[My first day as a detective]

Me: It's one way glass he can't see you. Just point at the killer.

Witness: All I can see is our reflection.

Me: Ah, ok. Everybody swap rooms. — Paul (@bingowings14.bsky.social) October 4, 2025 at 9:26 PM

5.

I’ve had an email from a hotel saying ‘we are eagerly awaiting you’ which seems a bit OVER-keen if anything. Rubbing their hands in reception, cackling. ‘Here he comes. Any time now.’ — Mark Watson (@watsoncomedian.bsky.social) October 5, 2025 at 10:10 AM

6.

I’ve bought a cleaning implement called a ‘Scrub Daddy’ and it just feels like the kind of name I never want to look up on Urban Dictionary — Felicity Hannah (@felicityhannah.bsky.social) October 5, 2025 at 9:35 AM

7.

every headline after 2022 that mentions the Queen should be legally have to have "(no not that one)" after it — Jack Bernhardt (@jackbern.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 6:33 PM

8.

9.

Date for your diaries:

Friday 10th October

9am (gmt): The Nobel Committee announces the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize

9.01am (gmt): War declared on Norway — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman.bsky.social) October 6, 2025 at 3:10 PM

10.

On this day 1605 Guy Fawkes began his journey to London. It would take him several weeks because his legs were made of old tights stuffed with newspapers. — Matt Oakley (@mattoakleymojo.bsky.social) October 4, 2025 at 8:40 PM

11.

Peter Serafinowicz and Vikki Michelle on House of Games, it's the start of the Marvel/Allo Allo universe we've all been waiting for. — HappyToast (@happytoast.co.uk) October 6, 2025 at 6:12 PM

12.