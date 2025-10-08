Twitter scotland

27 of the funniest times that Scottish Twitter went to the absolute next level

Poke Staff. Updated October 8th, 2025

There’s Twitter and there’s Twitter and then there’s Scottish Twitter, which is on a whole different level to everything else.

And in the unlikely event you don’t believe us – or haven’t read one of our round-ups before – this little lot will leave you in no doubt.

1. ‘Throwback’


(via)

2. ‘He was running out of patience’


(via)

3. ‘Yee haa’

(via)

4. ‘Not remote enough’

5. ‘Spud u like?’

(via)

6. ‘Fair tbh’

(via)

7. ‘Howlin’’

(via)

8. ‘Bonjour Madame’

(via)

9. ‘Do ya think he’s sexy’

(via)

