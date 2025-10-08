Donald Trump’s been lashing out at ‘low IQ’ Democrats over the government shutdown and the fact they’re all women isn’t the only thing they have in common – 17 totally on-point clapbacks

Politics Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donald trump jasmine crockett

Donald Trump is bad at many things, but one thing he excels at is making openly racist and sexist comments during press conferences. Especially when the people he’s attacking have absolutely nothing to do with what he was asked about.

Here’s the big orange guy talking about issues plaguing airports recently in light of the government shutdown.

Q: Are you concerned about the delays at airports? TRUMP: Oh sure. They’re all Democrats delays. There are delays at the airport. That’s standard … I look at people with very low IQs like Crockett, this woman Crockett. I’ve never met her but she’s a low IQ individual pic.twitter.com/1HWCA0Rhuz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2025

No answer. Just personal attacks. And those personal attacks are directed at three women, two women of color, and no one at all in any way responsible for the issues he’s been asked to address.

The replies swarmed in to point out the hatred coming from the White House.

1.

Crockett has a law degree. Trump has to take a test to see if he can identify an elephant correctly. — Typokign (@baumfek) October 7, 2025

2.

*Trump’s staff wiping drool from his chin before the interview. “Just say Democrats after every question. That’s all your base needs.” — Damien Arnold (@Veritas7891) October 7, 2025

3.

Trump believes the delays at airports is due to black Texan congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, who went to Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University before graduating from the University of Houston Law Center in 2006 with a Juris Doctor and soon passed the bar… — Trump: Narcissistic conman doomed to fail (@SeditionistGop) October 7, 2025

4.

Yet another Black woman living rent-free inside the head of the racist president in the White House https://t.co/licMO8ZkXI — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 7, 2025

5.

This kind of rhetoric, this naming of officials doing their public duty is dangerous . Thinking of the recent arson attack on the home of Goodstein. Trump shouldn’t do that . — Seamus The Cat (@thecatwhochats) October 7, 2025

6.

7.

The same tired insult for women (especially women of color): call them a “low IQ individual”. Even worse when he says he never met them or doesn’t know them, because that’s him feigning ignorance and pretending that he’s not outright slandering them. What a fucking shitstain. — Brian E (@MysticRhythms87) October 7, 2025

8.

Q: Are delays at airports bad? Orange Shitstain: Black women are dumb! — Jon B. Games (@JohnnyBallgames) October 7, 2025

9.