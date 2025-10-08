Nick Ferrari wasn’t letting Kemi Badenoch’s plans for the civil service go and even people who don’t like Nick Ferarri were cheering

Politics Kemi Badenoch nick ferrari

Kemi Badenoch’s been thinking long and hard about the Civil Service and decided that there is simply too many of them. So much so that she wants to shrink it back to the levels it was in 2016 because of how much it’s been outrageously inflated under successive governments since then.

Conservative governments, obviously.

Anyway, Nick Ferrari was wondering what taking it back to 2016 levels actually meant, specifically in terms of how many jobs would be lost. Pretty basic stuff you’d have thought.

Think again.

“So you’re laying waste to people’s jobs, but you don’t know how many?” Kemi Badenoch plans to get rid of ‘quite a lot’ of civil servants. She doesn’t have the exact figure, but she assures @NickFerrariLBC that she’s ‘looked at it’. pic.twitter.com/VgwMlNkC0H — LBC (@LBC) October 7, 2025

Maybe Badenoch should have asked a civil servant with a lot of spare time on their hands to work up the numbers for her.

And here is exactly what people made of that.

1.

She is absolutely, almost incomprehensibly hopeless. pic.twitter.com/EU7jXX67gs — Brendan May (@bmay) October 7, 2025

2.

I wonder what happened in 2016 that resulted in an increase in the number of civil servants. pic.twitter.com/KFU0FStkUv — Simon Medhurst (@simonmedhurst) October 7, 2025

3.

So if the Tories decide a job shouldn’t exist it’s not a job ? — Paul Smith (@PaulSmi7127292) October 7, 2025

4.

2016: 384,000 civil servants

2024: 542,840 civil servants That’s an increase of 158,840 civil servants on the Tories’ watch. Seems a bit off for the Conservatives to sack a bunch of civil servants THEY hired. — Paul Stevens (@paul_d_stevens) October 7, 2025

5.

“I don’t have the figures right in front of me but we did have a look at this,” is one of the most Kemi Badenoch-esque sentences imaginable. https://t.co/hbp3krab61 — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) October 7, 2025

6.

I wonder what happened between 2016 and now to cause the numbers to balloon? It’s almost as if taking back control means you have to do things you didn’t previously have to do to control them. — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 7, 2025

7.

Who TF is ADVISING HER!

This is the most basic question ever and you need to remember a single number. https://t.co/d2b7qCq2yD — Max (@maxcownie_) October 7, 2025

8.

This is just ludicrous! Absolutely ridiculous. The reason we have more civil servants is because Government carries out more functions because of the economically illiterate, stupid irresponsible Brexit! If you she had looked at the numbers she would be able to reel them off https://t.co/IQMkqVEYu3 — John Fitzpatrick (@johnmfitzp) October 7, 2025

9.

I’m no fan of Nick Ferrari but it’s good to see him eviscerating Kemi Badenoch in this interview. https://t.co/tvJr6PhVoG — Malcolm Fincken (@MalcolmFincken) October 7, 2025

There was a PS, just in case you were interested.

Half an hour later, Kemi Badenoch texted Nick with an update: pic.twitter.com/hjmMccroXT — LBC (@LBC) October 7, 2025

Close, but no cigar.

